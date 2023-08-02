Trust Stamp Receives Privacy-Secured Biometric Identification and Verification Patent

Atlanta, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI), the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM providing AI-powered trust and identity services used globally across multiple sectors, announces that on July 25, 2023 the United States Patent Office issued to the company Patent # 11,711,216 entitled “Systems and Methods for Privacy-Secured Biometric Identification and Verification”. This patent is the sixteenth issued to the company in addition to which the company has an additional fifteen patent applications pending, including one patent that has been approved but not yet issued.

Dr. Norman Poh, Chief Science Officer of the Company commented “We are seeing an increased market focus on protecting the privacy and data security of the end-users of biometric services, a consideration that has been at the forefront of Trust Stamp’s products from our inception. For the last six years we have invested heavily in research and development which has created a solid foundation for our current and future generations of cutting edge, privacy-first identity products and we believe that is now reflected not just in these patent issuances but also in the accelerating implementations of our technology”.

On August 1, 2023, Andrew Gowasack, President of Trust Stamp announced a 31% increase in its financial services customer base in the prior six-month period.

Trust Stamp the Privacy-First Identity Company TM , is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities. Located in seven countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq: IDAI). The company was founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack