Cotton Creek Capital Announces the Formation of Alpine Infrastructure Partners, LLC

Cotton Creek Capital ("Cotton Creek") is pleased to announce a partnership with the management of Alpine Communication, LLC ("Alpine") to form Alpine Infrastructure Partners, LLC ("Alpine Infrastructure"). Alpine is a leading provider of critical field and administrative services to utility and telecommunications customers throughout the US.



Headquartered in Ormond Beach, Florida, Alpine specializes in a variety of field services and outsourced business processes, including permit administration, pole attachment analysis and inspections, joint use audits, and drafting services. Alpine provides a turnkey solution for its customers to streamline and to ensure safe and reliable deployment of pole attachments with real-time job tracking through its proprietary software.

“We are excited to bring Alpine’s unique business model to a variety of new customers and markets. We anticipate accelerated growth alongside the Cotton Creek team given their extensive experience with telecommunications and power utilities customers,” said Founder and Executive Chairman of Alpine, Mitch Veynovich.

Antonio DiGesualdo, Managing Partner of Cotton Creek, added “Mitch and his team have a wealth of experience managing millions of poles and pole attachments over the last 40 years, and we look to build upon that history to further expand Alpine’s services and market footprint.”

“Alpine is a critical facilitator of the rapid expansion of broadband and telecommunications networks, and we are excited to support Alpine’s continued growth,” said Josh Gault, Partner of Cotton Creek.

About Alpine

Founded in 1980, Alpine has provided a variety of field and administrative services including permit administration, pole attachment analysis and inspections, joint use audits and drafting for some of the largest utilities and telecommunications operators throughout the US. Alpine enables deployment of broadband and telecommunications infrastructure to consumers in a safe and reliable manner for power utilities. Headquartered in Ormond Beach, FL, with additional locations across the US, Alpine is able to support its blue-chip customers nationwide.

About Cotton Creek Capital

Based in Austin, Texas, Cotton Creek Capital is an operationally focused private equity firm that focuses on investing in and growing lower middle market companies in manufacturing, infrastructure services, specialty chemical, building products, food and beverage and business services sectors. The Firm targets businesses with EBITDA between $5 million and $15 million, investing in situations ranging from buyouts, recapitalizations, buy-and-builds to corporate divestitures. Cotton Creek Capital partners with exceptional management teams, collaborating to develop a focused vision and execution plan based on company-specific objectives. Cotton Creek Capital’s senior investment professionals have extensive experience investing in privately held businesses with an active approach that enables Cotton Creek Capital to work in concert with management teams to build market-leading businesses. For further information, visit Cotton Creek's website at www.cottoncreekcapital.com.

