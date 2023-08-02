Our Lady of the Lake Health First in Nation to Implement Life-Saving Sepsis Detection Technology

Baton Rouge, LA, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A first-of-its-kind, life-saving diagnostic tool that detects sepsis in patients in under 10 minutes is now in use at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Sepsis is the leading cause of mortality in hospitals across the nation, accounting for 1 in 3 hospital deaths.



“This is a game-changer for us. Until this point there hasn’t been a clear diagnostic tool to determine if a patient had or could develop sepsis,” says Mark Laperouse, MD, Medical Director of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center’s Emergency Department. “With clear and early detection, we are able to get patients the appropriate treatment, at the right time. This technology will undoubtedly help save lives in Louisiana, across the nation and across the world.”

The IntelliSep Diagnostic Test, developed by Cytovale, was researched and developed in partnership with the quality and research team at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center over the past nine years.



“Our Lady of the Lake Health has really led this work and research. You have to be at the front line before you can take the next step in medicine, and our active research programs ensure that the care you're getting is the absolute best,” says Hollis O’Neal, MD, Medical Director of Research at Our Lady of the Lake and Critical Care Physician at LSU Health Sciences Center. “There is no other hospital in our state better suited to lead this work. Our diverse population of patients, partnership with LSU, and quality and research team are uniquely positioned to connect all the pieces.”

“The launch of the IntelliSep test is a huge moment in our fight against the devastating impact of sepsis,” says Cytovale co-founder and CEO Ajay Shah. “We know early detection and diagnosis is key, and we’re proud to have a partner in Our Lady of the Lake and look forward to seeing IntelliSep’s impact on patients in Louisiana and Mississippi in other Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (FMOLHS) hospitals.”



Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center is currently the only hospital in the world to utilize this innovative technology. The diagnostic test calculates results in under 10 minutes, allowing physicians to make timely and life-saving decisions for patients in their care.[CA1]



“Minutes matter in this disease for our communities. If treatment is delayed due to delayed recognition, mortality can increase by as much as 8% per hour. This test allows us to identify the condition and provide a personalized and specific treatment plan for every patient,” says Christopher Thomas, MD, Medical Director of System Quality and Patient Safety at Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System and Critical Care Physician at LSU Health Sciences Center. “If we can identify a patient rapidly, we can potentially reduce the chance to develop organ failure, which will result in getting them home quicker. As we listen to our patients in order to heal, this is our goal.”

The IntelliSep Diagnostic Test is currently in use at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center with plans to bring the tool to hospitals across the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System in the future.



About Our Lady of the Lake Health



Our Lady of the Lake Health is a not-for-profit Catholic healthcare ministry based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with more than 7,500 employees committed to serving the Capital Region and building a healthy community through excellence in patient care and education. With an 800-bed Regional Medical Center, a dedicated Children’s Hospital, a 78-bed hospital in Gonzales, Louisiana, two freestanding emergency rooms in outlying parishes, and a 600+ provider Physician Group, Our Lady of the Lake Health provides comprehensive healthcare services for common to complex conditions. Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center is a primary teaching site for graduate medical education programs in partnership with LSU, and is recognized in the areas of heart and vascular, trauma and emergency care, stroke, cancer care, minimally invasive procedures, and more. Our Lady of the Lake is part of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System and is driven by its mission to serve all God’s people, especially those most in need. For more information, visit ololrmc.com.



About IntelliSep®



Cytovale’s® flagship diagnostic tool, IntelliSep, helps providers recognize sepsis and supports critical time-sensitive clinical decisions through its efficient 10-minute testing period, ease of use, integration into established care processes, and low-cost structure.



IntelliSep is pioneering a new way of quickly and accurately analyzing white blood cells to assess a patient’s probability of sepsis. The test is designed to simply and clearly determine probability of sepsis using a biomechanical evaluation of white blood cells collected from a standard blood draw.



About Cytovale®



Cytovale is committed to improving human health by pioneering early detection technologies powered by insightful assessment of immune activation. Made up of an extraordinary team of life scientists, engineers, clinicians, and dreamers, Cytovale intends to accelerate the time it takes to get from triage to life-saving therapies. For more information, please visit www.cytovale.com. For updates, follow Cytovale on LinkedIn and Twitter.