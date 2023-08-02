Brady M210 Portable Label Printer Featured at Heilind Electronics

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a global leader in electronics distribution, announces the inclusion of the Brady M210 Portable Label Printer in its extensive product lineup.

The Brady M210 Portable Label Printer offers the ability to create UPC, Data Matrix, and QR codes. With a printing speed of 4 inches per second and a resolution of 203 dpi, the M210 can produce up to 100 labels per day, ensuring efficient and reliable labeling.

One of the standout features of the M210 is its compatibility with over 90 different label cartridges. This versatility allows users to easily switch between different label types, making it suitable for a wide range of applications. Optionally, the printer can be equipped with a magnet, allowing it to be conveniently attached to metal surfaces. Additional batteries and a carrying case are also offered.

Brady’s M210 caters to a range of industries including industrial & manufacturing equipment, lighting, signs, displays, computers, data communications, and telecommunications, as well as construction, and warehousing applications.

For more information and to view available inventory of the Brady M210 Portable Label Printer, please visit www.heilind.com.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

About Brady Corporation

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer of high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems, and software. Founded in 1914, the company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical systems, construction, medicine, aerospace, and a variety of other industries.

