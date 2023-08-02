Virtualware partners with AdvanSoft to introduce VIROO in Malaysia

Bilbao, Spain, 18 August.- Spanish technology company Virtualware (EPA: MLVIR), one of the European leaders in the virtual reality industry, has signed a partnership agreement with AdvanSoft Sdn Bhd to boost VIROO's presence in Malaysia.



The agreement welcomes AdvanSoft to the VIROO Partner Program with the goal of expanding VIROO into the industrial training market, as well as into the educational and research areas.

AdvanSoft has more than 12 years of experience and expertise working with companies to increase productivity and safety by simplifying business processes with software IT solution, particularly related to mobile application solution, barcode/RFID identification, information management, factory automation, augmented / virtual reality, etc. Their key industries are oil & gas, petrochemical, power utilities and manufacturing.

“Multi-user virtual reality for remote collaboration is still new in the market and has great potential. With VIROO digital solution, such VR environment can be achieved easily and quickly, where multi-user able to collaborate and work more effectively in various virtual environment and scenarios.” Fong YH, CEO at AdvanSoft.

“Our target industry and application are more towards industrial training and research/universities, who are the VR content creators.”, commented Fong YH.

Nevertheless, the partnership activities between AdvanSoft and Virtualware go back a long way. Back in 2017, collaborating with AdvanSoft, Virtualware developed an augmented reality app for Petronas Gas Berhad, a company of Petronas (Petroliam Nasional Berhad), the Malaysian leading gas infrastructure and utilities company, with the capability to identify and continuously track key equipment identified against current user location.

“We are thrilled to welcome AdvanSoft to VIROO’s Partner Program. By means of this collaboration, VIROO will assume a pivotal role in providing a more flexible and appropriate training and education across a wide range of industries and public sectors in Malaysia.”, said Jesus Garrido, Global Sales Manager of Virtualware.

Virtualware’s flagship product VIROO is the world’s pioneering VR as a Service (VRaaS) platform, makes Virtual Reality accessible to companies and institutions of all sizes and sectors. It is an all-in-one digital solution that enables the development and deployment of multi-user Virtual Reality applications remotely.

Headquartered in Bilbao, Spain, Virtualware is a global pioneer in developing virtual reality solutions for major industrial, educational, and healthcare conglomerates. Since its founding in 2004, the company has garnered widespread recognition for its accomplishments. In 2021, Virtualware was acknowledged as the world’s most Innovative VR Company.

With a diverse client base that includes GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, Ontario Power Generation, Petronas, Iberdrola, Alstom, Guardian Glass, Gestamp, Danone, Johnson & Johnson, Biogen, Bayer, ADIF, the Spanish Ministry of Defense, Invest WindsorEssex, McMaster University, University of El Salvador and EAN University, and a network of partners worldwide, Virtualware is poised for further global expansion.

This document is only provided for information purposes and does not constitute, nor should it be interpreted as, an offer to sell or exchange or acquire, or an invitation for offers to buy securities issued by any of the aforementioned companies. Any decision to buy or invest in securities in relation to a specific issue must be made solely and exclusively on the basis of the information set out in the pertinent prospectus filed by the company in relation to such specific issue. No one who becomes aware of the information contained in this report should regard it as definitive, because it is subject to changes and modifications.

This document contains or may contain forward looking statements regarding intentions, expectations or projections of Virtualware 2007, S.A. (“Virtualware” or the “Company”) or of its management on the date thereof, that refer to or incorporate various assumptions and projections, including projections about the future earnings of the business. The statements contained herein are based on our current projections, but the actual results may be substantially modified in the future by various risks and other factors that may cause the results or final decisions to differ from such intentions, projections or estimates. These factors include, without limitation, (1) the market situation, macroeconomic factors, regulatory, political or government guidelines, (2) domestic and international stock market movements, exchange rates and interest rates, (3) competitive pressures, (4) technological changes, (5) alterations in the financial situation, creditworthiness or solvency of our customers, debtors or counterparts. These factors could cause or result in actual events differing from the information and intentions stated, projected or forecast in this document or in other past or future documents. Virtualware does not undertake to publicly revise the contents of this or any other document, either if the events are not as described herein, or if such events lead to changes in the information contained in this document. This disclaimer needs to be taken into account by those persons which may take a decision over the base of this document or to elaborate or disseminate opinions based hereof. This document may contain summarised information or information that has not been audited. This document is confidential and it cannot be revealed or disclosed to third parties different from the original recipients, even partially, without Virtualware’s prior consent.