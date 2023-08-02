Cibus to Present at the Canaccord 43rd Annual Growth Conference

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cibus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBUS), a leading agricultural technology company that develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies, today announced that Rory Riggs, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman, will present at the Canaccord 43rd Annual Growth Conference taking place August 7-10, 2023.



The presentation details are as follows:

Presentation details

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Presentation Time: 12:30 - 12:55 p.m. ET

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord89/cbus/2460579

A webcast of the corporate presentation will be available for viewing and replay on the Investors section of Cibus’ website at www.cibus.com.

Management is also available for 1:1 meetings during the conference. Conference attendees should reach out to event organizers or ktroeber@cibus.com to schedule.

About Cibus

Cibus is part of the multi-billion-dollar plant seed industry. Cibus is the leader in the new era of high throughput gene editing technology that can develop plant traits precisely and predictably at a fraction of the time and cost of conventional breeding. Cibus is not a seed company. It is a technology company that develops and licenses traits to seed companies in exchange for royalties on seed sales. Cibus’ target market is Productivity Traits that improve yields, lower input costs such as chemicals, and increases the sustainability and profitability of farming. It has a pipeline of six productivity traits including important traits for pod shatter reduction, disease resistance, and nutrient use efficiency. Cibus’ focus is scale, multi-crop traits that can impact greater than 100 MM acres.

