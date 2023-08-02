Hawkins, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 7% to $0.16 Per Share

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), at its meeting on August 2, 2023, increased its quarterly cash dividend for the second time in 2023 to $0.16 per share payable September 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 18, 2023. Hawkins has consistently paid out a dividend since 1985 and has increased the dividend by 14% in 2023.



About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 52 facilities in 25 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $935 million of revenue in fiscal 2023 and has approximately 850 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.