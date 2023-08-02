Rumble Announces Participation at Oppenheimer’s 26th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM), the popular video-sharing platform, announced today its participation at Oppenheimer’s 26th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference August 8-9, 2023, being held virtually.

Rumble’s Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski will participate in a fireside chat with covering Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 11:35 am ET. Additionally, Rumble’s management will be available for virtual one-on-one and small group meetings with investors the same day. To schedule a meeting with Rumble’s management, please contact your Oppenheimer representative. You may also email your request to investors@rumble.com .

About Rumble

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit corp.rumble.com .

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Shannon Devine

MZ Group, MZ North America

203-741-8811

investors@rumble.com

