Rumble Cloud Partners with the Cleveland Browns

LONGBOAT KEY, FL, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM), the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, today announced a partnership with the Cleveland Browns to provide the infrastructure services of the Rumble Cloud. As part of the agreement, Rumble will provide video cloud storage for the Browns.

“When you’re running a football team and trying to win games, the last thing you want anyone thinking about is data storage problems, which is why it’s so fantastic for Rumble Cloud to partner with the Cleveland Browns,” said Rumble Chief Executive Officer Chris Pavlovski. “We are extremely proud of our new relationship with the Browns, such a high-profile and respected organization, because this further solidifies Rumble Cloud as a high-performance, cost-effective, first-option cloud provider.”

“We’re always searching for ways to advance our technology, and Rumble Cloud, a top provider in the cloud and storage space, gives us the seamless capabilities to do so,” said Brandon Covert, Vice President of Information Technology for Haslam Sports Group, which owns the Browns. “We look forward to working with Rumble Cloud and continuing to build upon our partnership together.”

The Browns are the third NFL team to partner with Rumble Cloud, following agreements with the Miami Dolphins in 2024 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this year.

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider, founded in 2013 by entrepreneur Chris Pavlovski.

