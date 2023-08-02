Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) reported net income of $17.6 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $14.6 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income(1) was $21.8 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023 as compared to $22.4 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. Effective December 31, 2022, the Company adjusts for net realized and unrealized gains and losses when calculating and presenting adjusted net income, diluted adjusted earnings per share, and adjusted return on equity. All prior period amounts have been adjusted accordingly.



Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Gross written premiums increased by 25.4% to $274.3 million compared to $218.7 million in the second quarter of 2022

Net income of $17.6 million, compared to $14.6 million in the second quarter of 2022

Adjusted net income(1) of $21.8 million, compared to $22.4 million in the second quarter of 2022

Total loss ratio of 21.5% compared to 17.9% in the second quarter of 2022

Combined ratio of 79.0% compared to 75.1% in the second quarter of 2022

Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 72.2%, compared to 69.1%, in the second quarter of 2022

Annualized return on equity of 17.2%, compared to 15.4% in the second quarter of 2022

Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) of 21.3%, compared to 23.7% in the second quarter of 2022

(1) See discussion of “Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators” below.

Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am very pleased with our strong second quarter results. Our team successfully executed our Palomar 2X strategy of profitable growth despite the elevated catastrophe activity and the historically hard reinsurance market that has significantly impacted the insurance industry. In the quarter, we focused our capital and resources towards targeted segments of our book of business, such as earthquake, inland marine, and casualty to maximize our risk-adjusted returns while we continued to reduce exposure to segments of our book that add volatility to our results. This prudent approach resulted in gross written premium growth of 25% and, importantly, an adjusted return on equity of 21.3%.”

Mr. Armstrong continued, “Beyond the strong financial results, the quarter featured several noteworthy accomplishments that position us well for near and long-term success. We effectively placed our June 1 reinsurance program in line with our expectations and subsequently raised our adjusted net income guidance for the full year. We also hired a team of professional liability underwriters to expand the expertise within our casualty franchise, and, in July, we received a “positive outlook” from A.M Best. On the heels of this quarter, we are further raising our adjusted net income guidance range to $89 million to $93 million for 2023.”

Underwriting Results

Gross written premiums increased 25.4% to $274.3 million compared to $218.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, while net earned premiums increased 3.5% compared to the prior year’s second quarter.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the second quarter were $17.9 million including $15.7 million of non-catastrophe attritional losses, and $2.2 million of catastrophe losses from severe convective storms during the second quarter offset slightly by favorable prior period development of catastrophe losses. The loss ratio for the quarter was 21.5%, comprised of a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of 2.6% and an attritional loss ratio of 18.9%, compared to a loss ratio of 17.9% during the same period last year comprised of a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of 0.7% and attritional loss ratio of 17.2%.

Underwriting income(1) for the second quarter was $17.4 million resulting in a combined ratio of 79.0% compared to underwriting income of $20.0 million resulting in a combined ratio of 75.1% during the same period last year. The Company’s adjusted underwriting income(1) was $23.1 million resulting in an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 72.2% in the second quarter compared to adjusted underwriting income(1) of $24.8 million and an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 69.1% during the same period last year.

Investment Results

Net investment income increased by 76.5% to $5.5 million compared to $3.1 million in the prior year’s second quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher yields on invested assets and a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended June 30, 2023 due to cash generated from operations. The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 3.86 years at June 30, 2023. Cash and invested assets totaled $660.2 million at June 30, 2023. During the second quarter, the Company recorded net realized and unrealized gains of $1.1 million related to its investment portfolio as compared to net realized and unrealized losses of $4.7 million in last year’s second quarter.

Tax Rate

The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was 23.7% compared to 20.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2022. For the current quarter, the Company’s income tax rate differed from the statutory rate due primarily to the non-deductible executive compensation expense.



Stockholders ’ Equity and Returns

Stockholders' equity was $413.7 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $378.1 million at June 30, 2022. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company’s annualized return on equity was 17.2% compared to 15.4% for the same period in the prior year while adjusted return on equity(1) was 21.3% compared to 23.7% for the same period in the prior year. During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 166,482 shares for $8.7 million pursuant to the Company’s previously announced $100 million share repurchase authorization. As of June 30, 2023, $50.0 million remains available for future repurchases.

Full Year 2023 Outlook

For the full year 2023, the Company expects to achieve adjusted net income of $89 million to $93 million. This includes catastrophe losses incurred in the first and second quarters of approximately $4.0 million. The expected results do not include any additional catastrophe losses for the remainder of the year.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”). Palomar is an innovative insurer serving residential and commercial clients in specialty markets including the market for earthquake insurance. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company, have a financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent) from A.M. Best.

To learn more, visit PLMR.com.

Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators

Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company’s business and the operational factors underlying the Company’s financial performance.

Underwriting revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.

Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, and interest expense. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. Palomar calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating the Company’s income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.

Annualized Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

Annualized adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Adjusted combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.

Catastrophe loss ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.

Adjusted underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as underwriting income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted underwriting income.

Tangible stockholders’ equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity.

Summary of Operating Results:

The following table summarizes the Company’s results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Change % Change ($ in thousands, except per share data) Gross written premiums $ 274,296 $ 218,689 $ 55,607 25.4 % Ceded written premiums (169,109 ) (122,627 ) (46,482 ) 37.9 % Net written premiums 105,187 96,062 9,125 9.5 % Net earned premiums 83,107 80,265 2,842 3.5 % Commission and other income 621 990 (369 ) (37.3 )% Total underwriting revenue (1) 83,728 81,255 2,473 3.0 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses 17,905 14,398 3,507 24.4 % Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees 26,057 28,663 (2,606 ) (9.1 )% Other underwriting expenses 22,350 18,195 4,155 22.8 % Underwriting income (1) 17,416 19,999 (2,583 ) (12.9 )% Interest expense (1,064 ) (111 ) (953 ) NM Net investment income 5,541 3,140 2,401 76.5 % Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments 1,127 (4,735 ) 5,862 (123.8 )% Income before income taxes 23,020 18,293 4,727 25.8 % Income tax expense 5,458 3,704 1,754 47.4 % Net income $ 17,562 $ 14,589 $ 2,973 20.4 % Adjustments: Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments(2) (1,127 ) 4,735 (5,862 ) (123.8 )% Stock-based compensation expense 3,697 2,704 993 36.7 % Amortization of intangibles 389 313 76 24.3 % Expenses associated with catastrophe bond 1,590 1,792 (202 ) (11.3 )% Tax impact (317 ) (1,689 ) 1,372 (81.2 )% Adjusted net income (1)(2) $ 21,794 $ 22,444 $ (650 ) (2.9 )% Key Financial and Operating Metrics Annualized return on equity 17.2 % 15.4 % Annualized adjusted return on equity (1) 21.3 % 23.7 % Loss ratio 21.5 % 17.9 % Expense ratio 57.5 % 57.1 % Combined ratio 79.0 % 75.1 % Adjusted combined ratio (1) 72.2 % 69.1 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.69 $ 0.57 Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1) $ 0.86 $ 0.87 Catastrophe losses $ 2,159 $ 548 Catastrophe loss ratio (1) 2.6 % 0.7 % Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1) 69.6 % 68.4 % Adjusted underwriting income (1) $ 23,092 $ 24,808 $ (1,716 ) (6.9 )%





(1)- Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure- see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(2)- We now include the impact of net realized and unrealized losses and gains on investments as an adjustment to our net income. As this line is primarily driven by equity market fluctuations rather than our underlying business performance, we believe adding this adjustment provides a more meaningful comparison of our performance. We have also changed the prior year adjusted net income to conform to this presentation.





Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Change % Change ($ in thousands, except per share data) Gross written premiums $ 524,407 $ 389,623 $ 134,784 34.6 % Ceded written premiums (339,453 ) (212,179 ) (127,274 ) 60.0 % Net written premiums 184,954 177,444 7,510 4.2 % Net earned premiums 166,347 156,297 10,050 6.4 % Commission and other income 1,316 1,767 (451 ) (25.5 )% Total underwriting revenue (1) 167,663 158,064 9,599 6.1 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses 38,557 29,351 9,206 31.4 % Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees 51,736 56,718 (4,982 ) (8.8 )% Other underwriting expenses 41,572 34,119 7,453 21.8 % Underwriting income (1) 35,798 37,876 (2,078 ) (5.5 )% Interest expense (2,084 ) (204 ) (1,880 ) NM Net investment income 10,661 5,719 4,942 86.4 % Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments 1,273 (6,014 ) 7,287 (121.2 )% Income before income taxes 45,648 37,377 8,271 22.1 % Income tax expense 10,774 8,251 2,523 30.6 % Net income $ 34,874 $ 29,126 $ 5,748 19.7 % Adjustments: Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments(2) (1,273 ) 6,014 (7,287 ) (121.2 )% Expenses associated with transactions — 85 (85 ) (100.0 )% Stock-based compensation expense 7,147 5,463 1,684 30.8 % Amortization of intangibles 703 628 75 11.9 % Expenses associated with catastrophe bond 1,640 1,992 (352 ) (17.7 )% Tax impact (857 ) (2,282 ) 1,425 (62.4 )% Adjusted net income (1)(2) $ 42,234 $ 41,026 $ 1,208 2.9 % Key Financial and Operating Metrics Annualized return on equity 17.5 % 15.1 % Annualized adjusted return on equity (1) 21.2 % 21.3 % Loss ratio 23.2 % 18.8 % Expense ratio 55.3 % 57.0 % Combined ratio 78.5 % 75.8 % Adjusted combined ratio (1) 72.8 % 70.5 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.37 $ 1.13 Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1) $ 1.66 $ 1.59 Catastrophe losses $ 3,965 $ 1,029 Catastrophe loss ratio (1) 2.4 % 0.7 % Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1) 70.4 % 69.9 % Adjusted underwriting income (1) $ 45,288 $ 46,044 $ (756 ) (1.6 )%





Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)



(in thousands, except shares and par value data) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Investments: Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $605,040 in 2023; $561,580 in 2022) $ 560,121 $ 515,064 Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $43,297 in 2023; $42,352 in 2022) 41,428 38,576 Total investments 601,549 553,640 Cash and cash equivalents 58,310 68,108 Restricted cash 294 56 Accrued investment income 4,568 3,777 Premiums receivable 243,002 162,858 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees 55,913 56,740 Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses 39,101 39,718 Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses 216,783 153,895 Ceded unearned premiums 242,452 204,084 Prepaid expenses and other assets 60,125 44,088 Deferred tax assets, net 10,617 10,622 Property and equipment, net 498 603 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 13,095 8,261 Total assets $ 1,546,307 $ 1,306,450 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 24,838 $ 25,760 Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 298,083 231,415 Unearned premiums 528,289 471,314 Ceded premium payable 199,611 146,127 Funds held under reinsurance treaty 10,378 10,680 Borrowings from credit agreements 71,400 36,400 Total liabilities 1,132,599 921,696 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 24,794,269 and 25,027,467 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 341,413 333,558 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (34,726 ) (36,515 ) Retained earnings 107,018 87,708 Total stockholders' equity 413,708 384,754 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,546,307 $ 1,306,450





Condensed Consolidated Income Statement Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (loss) (Unaudited)



(in thousands, except shares and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Gross written premiums $ 274,296 $ 218,689 $ 524,407 $ 389,623 Ceded written premiums (169,109 ) (122,627 ) (339,453 ) (212,179 ) Net written premiums 105,187 96,062 184,954 177,444 Change in unearned premiums (22,080 ) (15,797 ) (18,607 ) (21,147 ) Net earned premiums 83,107 80,265 166,347 156,297 Net investment income 5,541 3,140 10,661 5,719 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments 1,127 (4,735 ) 1,273 (6,014 ) Commission and other income 621 990 1,316 1,767 Total revenues 90,396 79,660 179,597 157,769 Expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses 17,905 14,398 38,557 29,351 Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees 26,057 28,663 51,736 56,718 Other underwriting expenses 22,350 18,195 41,572 34,119 Interest expense 1,064 111 2,084 204 Total expenses 67,376 61,367 133,949 120,392 Income before income taxes 23,020 18,293 45,648 37,377 Income tax expense 5,458 3,704 10,774 8,251 Net income 17,562 14,589 34,874 29,126 Other comprehensive income (loss), net: Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities available for sale (3,685 ) (14,065 ) 1,789 (32,528 ) Net comprehensive income (loss) $ 13,877 $ 524 $ 36,663 $ (3,402 ) Per Share Data: Basic earnings per share $ 0.71 $ 0.58 $ 1.40 $ 1.15 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.69 $ 0.57 $ 1.37 $ 1.13 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 24,833,852 25,211,924 24,901,403 25,283,222 Diluted 25,309,526 25,746,780 25,384,409 25,817,442

Underwriting Segment Data

The Company has a single reportable segment and offers primarily property and casualty insurance products. Gross written premiums (GWP) by product, location and company are presented below:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 ($ in thousands) % of % of % Amount GWP Amount GWP Change Change Product Fronting Premiums $ 80,211 29.2 % $ 42,154 19.3 % $ 38,057 90.3 % Residential Earthquake 65,102 23.7 % 54,090 24.7 % 11,012 20.4 % Commercial Earthquake 42,826 15.6 % 33,103 15.1 % 9,723 29.4 % Inland Marine 35,539 13.0 % 23,134 10.6 % 12,405 53.6 % Casualty 14,988 5.5 % 7,804 3.6 % 7,184 92.1 % Commercial All Risk 11,770 4.3 % 21,213 9.7 % (9,443 ) (44.5 )% Hawaii Hurricane 9,595 3.5 % 8,240 3.8 % 1,355 16.4 % Residential Flood 5,469 2.0 % 3,583 1.6 % 1,886 52.6 % Specialty Homeowners (38 ) (0.0 )% 13,891 6.4 % (13,929 ) (100.3 )% Other 8,834 3.2 % 11,477 5.2 % (2,643 ) (23.0 )% Total Gross Written Premiums $ 274,296 100.0 % $ 218,689 100.0 % $ 55,607 25.4 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 ($ in thousands) % of % of Amount GWP Amount GWP Change Change Product Fronting Premiums $ 171,967 32.8 % $ 71,999 18.5 % $ 99,968 138.8 % Residential Earthquake 120,827 23.0 % 100,426 25.8 % 20,401 20.3 % Commercial Earthquake 80,597 15.4 % 58,247 14.9 % 22,350 38.4 % Inland Marine 66,588 12.7 % 41,371 10.6 % 25,217 61.0 % Casualty 26,722 5.1 % 12,804 3.3 % 13,918 108.7 % Commercial All Risk 20,146 3.8 % 31,791 8.2 % (11,645 ) (36.6 )% Hawaii Hurricane 17,667 3.4 % 15,154 3.9 % 2,513 16.6 % Residential Flood 9,705 1.9 % 6,577 1.7 % 3,128 47.6 % Specialty Homeowners (97 ) (0.0 )% 30,176 7.7 % (30,273 ) (100.3 )% Other 10,285 1.9 % 21,078 5.4 % (10,793 ) (51.2 )% Total Gross Written Premiums $ 524,407 100.0 % $ 389,623 100.0 % $ 134,784 34.6 %





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) % of % of % of % of Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP State California $ 157,057 57.3 % $ 93,130 42.6 % $ 288,946 55.1 % $ 161,848 41.5 % Texas 25,231 9.2 % 26,286 12.0 % 48,441 9.2 % 45,265 11.6 % Washington 13,645 5.0 % 8,937 4.1 % 25,617 4.9 % 15,818 4.1 % Florida 12,664 4.6 % 14,809 6.8 % 24,760 4.7 % 19,771 5.1 % Hawaii 12,228 4.5 % 10,191 4.7 % 22,333 4.3 % 18,731 4.8 % Oregon 5,907 2.2 % 4,371 2.0 % 12,687 2.4 % 8,745 2.2 % Illinois 4,471 1.6 % 4,676 2.1 % 9,173 1.7 % 8,949 2.3 % Utah 3,938 1.4 % 2,316 1.1 % 7,053 1.3 % 4,191 1.1 % Other 39,155 14.3 % 53,973 24.7 % 85,397 16.4 % 106,305 27.3 % Total Gross Written Premiums $ 274,296 100.0 % $ 218,689 100.0 % $ 524,407 100.0 % $ 389,623 100.0 %





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) % of % of % of % of Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP Subsidiary PSIC $ 159,846 58.3 % $ 116,338 53.2 % $ 310,550 59.2 % $ 220,342 56.6 % PESIC 114,450 41.7 % 102,351 46.8 % 213,857 40.8 % 169,281 43.4 % Total Gross Written Premiums $ 274,296 100.0 % $ 218,689 100.0 % $ 524,407 100.0 % $ 389,623 100.0 %

Gross and net earned premiums



The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company’s net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 Change % Change 2023 2022 Change % Change ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Gross earned premiums $ 242,189 $ 158,142 $ 84,047 53.1 % $ 467,432 $ 297,067 $ 170,365 57.3 % Ceded earned premiums (159,082 ) (77,877 ) (81,205 ) 104.3 % (301,085 ) (140,770 ) (160,315 ) 113.9 % Net earned premiums $ 83,107 $ 80,265 $ 2,842 3.5 % $ 166,347 $ 156,297 $ 10,050 6.4 % Net earned premium ratio 34.3 % 50.8 % 35.6 % 52.6 %

Loss detail

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 Change % Change 2023 2022 Change % Change ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Catastrophe losses $ 2,159 $ 548 $ 1,611 294.0 % $ 3,965 $ 1,029 $ 2,936 285.3 % Non-catastrophe losses 15,746 13,850 1,896 13.7 % 34,592 28,322 6,270 22.1 % Total losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 17,905 $ 14,398 $ 3,507 24.4 % $ 38,557 $ 29,351 $ 9,206 31.4 %

The following table represents a reconciliation of changes in the ending reserve balances for losses and loss adjustment expenses:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) (in thousands) Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period $ 81,366 $ 51,386 $ 77,520 $ 45,419 Add: Incurred losses and LAE, net of reinsurance, related to: Current year 18,539 14,350 35,839 27,799 Prior years (634 ) 48 2,718 1,552 Total incurred 17,905 14,398 38,557 29,351 Deduct: Loss and LAE payments, net of reinsurance, related to: Current year 6,176 4,399 7,569 5,889 Prior years 11,795 5,615 27,208 13,112 Total payments 17,971 10,014 34,777 19,001 Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period 81,300 55,769 81,300 55,769 Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period 216,783 107,898 216,783 107,898 Reserve for losses and LAE gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period $ 298,083 $ 163,667 $ 298,083 $ 163,667

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:

Underwriting revenue

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) (in thousands) Total revenue $ 90,396 $ 79,660 $ 179,597 $ 157,769 Net investment income (5,541 ) (3,140 ) (10,661 ) (5,719 ) Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments (1,127 ) 4,735 (1,273 ) 6,014 Underwriting revenue $ 83,728 $ 81,255 $ 167,663 $ 158,064

Underwriting income and adjusted underwriting income

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) (in thousands) Income before income taxes $ 23,020 $ 18,293 $ 45,648 $ 37,377 Net investment income (5,541 ) (3,140 ) (10,661 ) (5,719 ) Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments (1,127 ) 4,735 (1,273 ) 6,014 Interest expense 1,064 111 2,084 204 Underwriting income $ 17,416 $ 19,999 $ 35,798 $ 37,876 Expenses associated with transactions — — — 85 Stock-based compensation expense 3,697 2,704 7,147 5,463 Amortization of intangibles 389 313 703 628 Expenses associated with catastrophe bond 1,590 1,792 1,640 1,992 Adjusted underwriting income $ 23,092 $ 24,808 $ 45,288 $ 46,044

Adjusted net income

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net income $ 17,562 $ 14,589 $ 34,874 $ 29,126 Adjustments: Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments (1,127 ) 4,735 (1,273 ) 6,014 Expenses associated with transactions — — — 85 Stock-based compensation expense 3,697 2,704 7,147 5,463 Amortization of intangibles 389 313 703 628 Expenses associated with catastrophe bond 1,590 1,792 1,640 1,992 Tax impact (317 ) (1,689 ) (857 ) (2,282 ) Adjusted net income $ 21,794 $ 22,444 $ 42,234 $ 41,026

Annualized adjusted return on equity

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) (in thousands) Annualized adjusted net income $ 87,176 $ 89,776 $ 84,468 $ 82,052 Average stockholders' equity $ 409,178 $ 379,232 $ 399,230 $ 386,117 Annualized adjusted return on equity 21.3 % 23.7 % 21.2 % 21.3 %

Adjusted combined ratio

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) (in thousands) Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $ 65,691 $ 60,266 $ 130,549 $ 118,421 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 83,107 $ 80,265 $ 166,347 $ 156,297 Combined ratio 79.0 % 75.1 % 78.5 % 75.8 % Adjustments to numerator: Expenses associated with transactions $ — $ — $ — $ (85 ) Stock-based compensation expense (3,697 ) (2,704 ) (7,147 ) (5,463 ) Amortization of intangibles (389 ) (313 ) (703 ) (628 ) Expenses associated with catastrophe bond (1,590 ) (1,792 ) (1,640 ) (1,992 ) Adjusted combined ratio 72.2 % 69.1 % 72.8 % 70.5 %

Diluted adjusted earnings per share

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands, except per share data) (in thousands, except per share data) Adjusted net income $ 21,794 $ 22,444 $ 42,234 $ 41,026 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 25,309,526 25,746,780 25,384,409 25,817,442 Diluted adjusted earnings per share $ 0.86 $ 0.87 $ 1.66 $ 1.59

Catastrophe loss ratio

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) (in thousands) Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 17,905 $ 14,398 $ 38,557 $ 29,351 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 83,107 $ 80,265 $ 166,347 $ 156,297 Loss ratio 21.5 % 17.9 % 23.2 % 18.8 % Numerator: Catastrophe losses $ 2,159 $ 548 $ 3,965 $ 1,029 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 83,107 $ 80,265 $ 166,347 $ 156,297 Catastrophe loss ratio 2.6 % 0.7 % 2.4 % 0.7 %

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) (in thousands) Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $ 65,691 $ 60,266 $ 130,549 $ 118,421 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 83,107 $ 80,265 $ 166,347 $ 156,297 Combined ratio 79.0 % 75.1 % 78.5 % 75.8 % Adjustments to numerator: Expenses associated with transactions $ — $ — $ — $ (85 ) Stock-based compensation expense (3,697 ) (2,704 ) (7,147 ) (5,463 ) Amortization of intangibles (389 ) (313 ) (703 ) (628 ) Expenses associated with catastrophe bond (1,590 ) (1,792 ) (1,640 ) (1,992 ) Catastrophe losses (2,159 ) (548 ) (3,965 ) (1,029 ) Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses 69.6 % 68.4 % 70.4 % 69.9 %

Tangible Stockholders’ equity