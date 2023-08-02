Carriage Services Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.



Company Highlights:

Total revenue increased $7.1 million over the prior year quarter, or 7.8%, driven by strong 16.1% growth in cemetery and 4.6% growth in funeral;

Adjusted consolidated EBITDA increased $3.4 million over the prior year quarter, or 13.3% and adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin increased 150 basis points to 29.4%;

Outperformed second quarter 2023 financial expectations with adjusted diluted EPS of $0.53;

Executed on Board of Directors diversity focus and refreshment plan with the addition of three new Directors; and

Reaffirm full-year 2023 outlook of $375-$385 million in total revenue, adjusted consolidated EBITDA of $110-$115 million, adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.25-$2.40 and adjusted free cash flow of $50-$60 million.



Carlos Quezada, Vice Chairman and CEO, stated, “We are excited to announce our robust second quarter results, which reflect the successful implementation of our strategic plan. This quarter’s 7.8% growth in total revenue is predominantly attributed to increased preneed cemetery sales, which led to a significant 16.1% growth in our total cemetery operating revenue. This outcome is a direct consequence of our concerted efforts in enhancing our sales teams and leveraging advanced technology, enabling us to cultivate a substantial pipeline of sales opportunities. We are confident these efforts will serve as a strong foundation for sustained growth in the years ahead. Furthermore, we have made considerable strides in integrating recent acquisitions of premier businesses operating in large thriving markets such as Bakersfield (CA), Charlotte (NC), and Orlando (FL). This integration opens exceptional growth prospects both in the short and long run. Our commitment to financial discipline and the effective execution of our capital allocation strategy, as outlined in our High Performance and Credit Profile Restoration Plan, has yielded continuous improvements in our financial performance, highlighted by overhead expenses this quarter falling below our targeted goal of 13% of total revenue by 2024. Moreover, as communicated in our 2022 shareholder letter regarding our planned Board refreshment focus, we are pleased to welcome the addition of three distinguished, accomplished, and independent members to our Board of Directors who bring the right combination of diversity, experience, and critical thinking to our Good To Great Journey. As we continue to witness the successful realization of our strategic plan, we are confident in our ability to deliver sustained High Performance and create long-term value for our shareholders,” concluded Mr. Quezada.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (000’s except margins and EPS) 2022 2023 2022 2023 GAAP Metrics: Total revenue $ 90,600 $ 97,678 $ 188,761 $ 193,192 Net income $ 10,899 $ 8,286 $ 27,301 $ 17,130 Net income margin 12.0 % 8.5 % 14.5 % 8.9 % Diluted EPS $ 0.69 $ 0.53 $ 1.70 $ 1.10 Cash provided by operating activities $ 14,376 $ 13,318 $ 30,177 $ 39,187 Non-GAAP Metrics(1): Adjusted consolidated EBITDA $ 25,322 $ 28,693 $ 57,798 $ 56,478 Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin 27.9 % 29.4 % 30.6 % 29.2 % Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.58 $ 0.53 $ 1.51 $ 1.09 Adjusted free cash flow $ 12,006 $ 3,840 $ 24,363 $ 20,865 (1) We present both GAAP and non-GAAP measures to provide investors with additional information and to allow for the increased comparability of our ongoing performance from period to period. The most comparable GAAP measures to the Non-GAAP measures presented in this table can be found in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this press release.

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023 increased $7.1 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022, as we experienced a 3.9% increase in funeral contract volume, while the average revenue per funeral contract remained flat, and a 20.8% increase in the average price per interment right sold, slightly offset by a 3.4% decrease in the number of preneed interment rights (property) sold.

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2023 increased $4.4 million compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022, as we experienced a 1.3% increase in the average revenue per funeral contract, while funeral contract volume decreased 2.8%, and an 11.9% increase in the average price per interment right sold, while the number of preneed interment rights (property) sold remained flat.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 decreased $2.6 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to a $3.4 million increase in interest expense, offset by an $0.8 million decrease in income tax expense.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 decreased $10.2 million compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to a $6.4 million increase in interest expense and a $3.5 million impact from divestitures, disposals and insurance reimbursements.

CALL AND INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC. CONDENSED OPERATING AND FINANCIAL TREND REPORT (in thousands - except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Funeral operating revenue $ 58,108 $ 60,800 $ 128,127 $ 127,044 Cemetery operating revenue 25,104 29,142 45,579 50,747 Financial revenue 5,743 6,294 11,406 12,515 Ancillary revenue 980 1,232 2,050 2,289 Divested/planned divested revenue 665 210 1,599 597 Total revenue $ 90,600 $ 97,678 $ 188,761 $ 193,192 Funeral operating EBITDA $ 21,999 $ 21,891 $ 53,183 $ 48,416 Funeral operating EBITDA margin 37.9 % 36.0 % 41.5 % 38.1 % Cemetery operating EBITDA 11,136 12,940 19,731 21,333 Cemetery operating EBITDA margin 44.4 % 44.4 % 43.3 % 42.0 % Financial EBITDA 5,302 5,846 10,535 11,727 Financial EBITDA margin 92.3 % 92.9 % 92.4 % 93.7 % Ancillary EBITDA 151 73 372 219 Ancillary EBITDA margin 15.4 % 5.9 % 18.1 % 9.6 % Divested/planned divested EBITDA 47 30 268 135 Divested/planned divested EBITDA margin 7.1 % 14.3 % 16.8 % 22.6 % Total field EBITDA $ 38,635 $ 40,780 $ 84,089 $ 81,830 Total field EBITDA margin 42.6 % 41.7 % 44.5 % 42.4 % Total overhead $ 13,513 $ 12,087 $ 26,659 $ 25,352 Overhead as a percentage of revenue 14.9 % 12.4 % 14.1 % 13.1 % Consolidated EBITDA $ 25,122 $ 28,693 $ 57,430 $ 56,478 Consolidated EBITDA margin 27.7 % 29.4 % 30.4 % 29.2 % Other expenses and interest Depreciation & amortization $ 5,112 $ 5,668 $ 9,895 $ 10,437 Non-cash stock compensation 1,478 2,022 3,085 4,163 Interest expense 5,988 9,396 11,530 17,935 Net gain on divestitures and sale of real property (1,278 ) (126 ) (575 ) (574 ) Net (gain) loss on property damage, net of insurance claims (1,376 ) (235 ) (3,275 ) 36 Impairment of goodwill, intangibles and PPE — 243 — 243 Other, net 78 23 166 190 Pretax income $ 15,120 $ 11,702 $ 36,604 $ 24,048 Net tax expense 4,221 3,416 9,303 6,918 Net income $ 10,899 $ 8,286 $ 27,301 $ 17,130 Special items(1) $ (2,454 ) $ (118 ) $ (4,015 ) $ (295 ) Tax on special items (653 ) (33 ) (926 ) (84 ) Adjusted net income $ 9,098 $ 8,201 $ 24,212 $ 16,919 Adjusted net income margin 10.0 % 8.4 % 12.8 % 8.8 % Adjusted basic earnings per share $ 0.61 $ 0.55 $ 1.61 $ 1.13 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 0.53 $ 1.51 $ 1.09 GAAP basic earnings per share $ 0.74 $ 0.55 $ 1.82 $ 1.14 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.69 $ 0.53 $ 1.70 $ 1.10 Weighted average shares o/s - basic 14,798 14,793 15,020 14,776 Weighted average shares o/s - diluted 15,712 15,454 16,033 15,461 Reconciliation of Consolidated EBITDA to Adjusted consolidated EBITDA Consolidated EBITDA $ 25,122 $ 28,693 $ 57,430 $ 56,478 Litigation reserve 200 — 200 — Disaster recovery and pandemic costs — — 168 — Adjusted consolidated EBITDA $ 25,322 $ 28,693 $ 57,798 $ 56,478 Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin 27.9 % 29.4 % 30.6 % 29.2 % (1) A detail of our Special items presented in this table can be found in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this press release.





CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(unaudited and in thousands) December 31, 2022 June 30, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,170 $ 970 Accounts receivable, net 24,458 24,639 Inventories 7,613 8,448 Prepaid and other current assets 4,733 3,610 Total current assets 37,974 37,667 Preneed cemetery trust investments 95,065 89,874 Preneed funeral trust investments 104,553 103,317 Preneed cemetery receivables, net 26,672 33,274 Receivables from preneed funeral trusts, net 19,976 21,080 Property, plant and equipment, net 278,106 287,582 Cemetery property, net 104,170 112,830 Goodwill 410,137 423,643 Intangible and other non-current assets, net 32,930 37,333 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,060 17,123 Cemetery perpetual care trust investments 66,307 78,363 Total assets $ 1,192,950 $ 1,242,086 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of debt and lease obligations $ 3,172 $ 3,568 Accounts payable 11,675 9,402 Accrued and other liabilities 30,621 29,564 Total current liabilities 45,468 42,534 Acquisition debt, net of current portion 3,438 3,370 Credit facility 188,836 202,418 Senior notes 395,243 395,571 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 4,743 4,537 Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion 17,315 16,860 Deferred preneed cemetery revenue 51,746 59,941 Deferred preneed funeral revenue 32,029 39,782 Deferred tax liability 48,820 48,827 Other long-term liabilities 3,065 1,299 Deferred preneed cemetery receipts held in trust 95,065 89,874 Deferred preneed funeral receipts held in trust 104,553 103,317 Care trusts’ corpus 65,495 77,589 Total liabilities 1,055,816 1,085,919 Commitments and contingencies: Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 264 266 Additional paid-in capital 238,780 240,681 Retained earnings 176,843 193,973 Treasury stock (278,753 ) (278,753 ) Total stockholders’ equity 137,134 156,167 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,192,950 $ 1,242,086





CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Revenue: Service revenue $ 42,550 $ 44,522 $ 92,287 $ 92,729 Property and merchandise revenue 41,276 45,630 82,888 85,641 Other revenue 6,774 7,526 13,586 14,822 90,600 97,678 188,761 193,192 Field costs and expenses: Cost of service 21,389 23,075 43,488 46,552 Cost of merchandise 29,306 32,219 58,636 61,953 Cemetery property amortization 1,704 1,892 3,036 3,093 Field depreciation expense 3,253 3,555 6,550 6,912 Regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs 5,966 4,131 12,313 9,568 Other expenses 1,270 1,604 2,548 2,857 62,888 66,476 126,571 130,935 Gross profit 27,712 31,202 62,190 62,257 Corporate costs and expenses: General, administrative and other 9,180 10,199 17,740 20,379 Net (gain) loss on divestitures, disposals and impairments charges (1,193 ) 265 (426 ) 506 Operating income 19,725 20,738 44,876 41,372 Interest expense 5,988 9,396 11,530 17,935 Net (gain) loss on property damage, net of insurance claims (1,376 ) (235 ) (3,275 ) 36 Other, net (7 ) (125 ) 17 (647 ) Income before income taxes 15,120 11,702 36,604 24,048 Expense for income taxes 4,234 3,273 9,938 6,841 Tax adjustment related to discrete items (13 ) 143 (635 ) 77 Total expense for income taxes 4,221 3,416 9,303 6,918 Net income $ 10,899 $ 8,286 $ 27,301 $ 17,130 Basic earnings per common share: $ 0.74 $ 0.55 $ 1.82 $ 1.14 Diluted earnings per common share: $ 0.69 $ 0.53 $ 1.70 $ 1.10 Dividends declared per common share: $ 0.1125 $ 0.1125 $ 0.2250 $ 0.2250 Weighted average number of common and common equivalent shares outstanding: Basic 14,798 14,793 15,020 14,776 Diluted 15,712 15,454 16,033 15,461





CARRIAGE SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited and in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 27,301 $ 17,130 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,895 10,437 Provision for credit losses 1,657 1,344 Stock-based compensation expense 3,085 4,163 Deferred income tax expense 1,711 7 Amortization of intangibles 634 647 Amortization of debt issuance costs 253 349 Amortization and accretion of debt 243 255 Net (gain) loss on divestitures, disposals and impairment charges (426 ) 506 Net (gain) loss on property damage, net of insurance claims (3,275 ) 36 Gain on sale of real property — (658 ) Other (6 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities that provided (used) cash: Accounts and preneed receivables (3,200 ) (1,694 ) Inventories, prepaid and other current assets 2,967 1,011 Intangible and other non-current assets (747 ) (1,767 ) Preneed funeral and cemetery trust investments (11,100 ) 5,341 Accounts payable (2,712 ) (2,272 ) Accrued and other liabilities (10,242 ) (3,328 ) Incentive payment from vendor — 6,000 Deferred preneed funeral and cemetery revenue 2,633 8,106 Deferred preneed funeral and cemetery receipts held in trust 11,506 (6,426 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 30,177 39,187 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of businesses and real property (2,601 ) (44,000 ) Proceeds from divestitures and sale of other assets 3,720 1,973 Proceeds from insurance claims 2,167 1,092 Capital expenditures (13,468 ) (8,960 ) Net cash used in investing activities (10,182 ) (49,895 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings from the credit facility 97,900 64,700 Payments against the credit facility (78,100 ) (51,400 ) Payment of debt issuance costs for the credit facility and senior notes (339 ) — Payments on acquisition debt and obligations under finance leases (202 ) (256 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan contributions 1,060 923 Taxes paid on restricted stock vestings and exercise of stock options (286 ) (119 ) Dividends paid on common stock (3,455 ) (3,340 ) Purchase of treasury stock (36,663 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (20,085 ) 10,508 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (90 ) (200 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,148 1,170 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,058 $ 970

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release uses Non-GAAP financial measures to present the financial performance of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported operating results or cash flow from operations or any other measure of performance as determined in accordance with GAAP. We believe the Non-GAAP results are useful to investors to compare our results to previous periods, to provide insight into the underlying long-term performance trends in our business and to provide the opportunity to differentiate ourselves as the best consolidation platform in the industry against the performance of other funeral and cemetery companies.

Reconciliations of the Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures are also provided in this press release.

The Non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and the definitions of them used by the Company for our internal management purposes in this press release are described below.

Special items are defined as charges or credits included in our GAAP financial statements that can vary from period to period and are not reflective of costs incurred in the ordinary course of our operations. The change in uncertain tax reserves was not tax effected. Special items were taxed at the operating tax rate.

Adjusted net income is defined as net income after adjustments for special items that we believe do not directly reflect our core operations and may not be indicative of our normal business operations. Adjusted net income margin is defined as adjusted net income as a percentage of total revenue.

Consolidated EBITDA is defined as net income before income taxes, interest expense, non-cash stock compensation, depreciation and amortization, net gain on divestitures and sale of real property, net (gain) loss on property damage, net of insurance claims, impairment of goodwill, intangibles and PPE, and other, net. Consolidated EBITDA margin is defined as consolidated EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue.

Adjusted consolidated EBITDA is defined as consolidated EBITDA after adjustments for litigation reserves and disaster recovery and pandemic costs. Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted consolidated EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue.

Adjusted free cash flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities, adjusted by special items as deemed necessary, less cash for maintenance capital expenditures, which include facility repairs and improvements, equipment, furniture and vehicle purchases and information technology infrastructure improvements. Adjusted free cash flow margin is defined as adjusted free cash flow as a percentage of total revenue.

Funeral operating EBITDA is defined as funeral gross profit, plus depreciation and amortization and regional and unallocated costs, less financial EBITDA, ancillary EBITDA and divested/planned divested EBITDA related to the Funeral Home segment. Funeral operating EBITDA margin is defined as funeral operating EBITDA as a percentage of funeral operating revenue.

Cemetery operating EBITDA is defined as cemetery gross profit, plus depreciation and amortization and regional and unallocated costs, less financial EBITDA and divested/planned divested EBITDA related to the Cemetery segment. Cemetery operating EBITDA margin is defined as cemetery operating EBITDA as a percentage of cemetery operating revenue.

Preneed cemetery sales is defined as cemetery property, merchandise and services sold prior to death.

Financial EBITDA is defined as financial revenue, less the related expenses. Financial revenue and the related expenses are presented within Other revenue and Other expenses, respectively, on the Consolidated Statement of Operations. Financial EBITDA margin is defined as financial EBITDA as a percentage of financial revenue.

Ancillary revenue is defined as revenues from our ancillary businesses, which include a flower shop, a monument company, a pet cremation business and our online cremation businesses. Ancillary revenue and the related expenses are presented within Other revenue and Other expenses, respectively, on the Consolidated Statement of Operations.

Ancillary EBITDA is defined as ancillary revenue, less expenses related to our ancillary businesses noted above. Ancillary EBITDA margin is defined as ancillary EBITDA as a percentage of ancillary revenue.

Divested/planned divested revenue is defined as revenues from certain funeral home and cemetery businesses that we have divested and intend to divest.

Divested/planned divested EBITDA is defined as divested/planned divested revenue, less field level and financial expenses related to the divested/planned divested businesses noted above. Divested/planned divested EBITDA margin is defined as divested/planned divested EBITDA as a percentage of divested/planned divested revenue.

Overhead expenses are defined as regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs and general, administrative and other costs, excluding home office depreciation and non-cash stock compensation.

Adjusted basic earnings per share (EPS) is defined as GAAP basic earnings per share, adjusted for special items.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) is defined as GAAP diluted earnings per share, adjusted for special items.

Funeral Operating EBITDA and Cemetery Operating EBITDA

Our operations are reported in two business segments: Funeral Home operations and Cemetery operations. Our operating level results highlight trends in volumes, revenue, operating EBITDA (the individual business’ cash earning power/locally controllable business profit) and operating EBITDA margin (the individual business’ controllable profit margin).

Funeral operating EBITDA and cemetery operating EBITDA are defined above. Funeral and cemetery gross profit is defined as revenue less “field costs and expenses” — a line item encompassing these areas of costs: i) funeral and cemetery field costs, ii) field depreciation and amortization expense, and iii) regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs. Funeral and cemetery field costs include cost of service, funeral and cemetery merchandise costs, operating expenses, labor and other related expenses incurred at the business level.

Regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs presented in our GAAP statement consist primarily of salaries and benefits of our regional leadership, incentive compensation opportunity to our field employees and other related costs for field infrastructure. These costs, while necessary to operate our businesses as currently operated within our unique, decentralized platform, are not controllable operating expenses at the field level as the composition, structure and function of these costs are determined by executive leadership in the Houston Support Center. These costs are components of our overall overhead platform presented within consolidated EBITDA and adjusted consolidated EBITDA. We do not directly or indirectly “push down” any of these expenses to the individual business’ field level margins.

We believe that our “regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs” are necessary to support our decentralized, high performance culture operating framework, and as such, are included in consolidated EBITDA and adjusted consolidated EBITDA, which more accurately reflects the cash earning power of the Company as an operating and consolidation platform.

Usefulness and Limitations of These Measures

When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, our total EBITDA, consolidated EBITDA and adjusted consolidated EBITDA are supplemental measures of operating performance that we believe are useful measures to facilitate comparisons to our historical consolidated and business level performance and operating results.

We believe our presentation of adjusted consolidated EBITDA, a key metric used internally by our management, provides investors with a supplemental view of our operating performance that facilitates analysis and comparisons of our ongoing business operations because it excludes items that may not be indicative of our ongoing operating performance.

Our total field EBITDA, consolidated EBITDA and adjusted consolidated EBITDA are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. Our presentation is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Funeral operating EBITDA, cemetery operating EBITDA, financial EBITDA, ancillary EBITDA and divested/planned divested EBITDA are not consolidated measures of profitability.

Our total field EBITDA excludes certain costs presented in our GAAP statement that we do not allocate to the individual business’ field level margins, as noted above. A reconciliation to gross profit, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is set forth below.

Consolidated EBITDA excludes certain items that we believe do not directly reflect our core operations and may not be indicative of our normal business operations. A reconciliation to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is set forth below.

Therefore, these measures may not provide a complete understanding of our performance and should be reviewed in conjunction with our GAAP financial measures. We strongly encourage investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for additional information and are reconciled to their most comparable GAAP measures, all of which are reflected in the tables below.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Consolidated EBITDA, Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA (in thousands) and Adjusted Consolidated EBITDA margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2023:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Net income $ 10,899 $ 8,286 $ 27,301 $ 17,130 Total expense for income taxes 4,221 3,416 9,303 6,918 Income before income taxes $ 15,120 $ 11,702 $ 36,604 $ 24,048 Depreciation & amortization 5,112 5,668 9,895 10,437 Non-cash stock compensation 1,478 2,022 3,085 4,163 Interest expense 5,988 9,396 11,530 17,935 Net gain on divestitures and sale of real property (1,278 ) (126 ) (575 ) (574 ) Net (gain) loss on property damage, net of insurance claims (1,376 ) (235 ) (3,275 ) 36 Impairment of goodwill, intangibles and PPE — 243 — 243 Other, net 78 23 166 190 Consolidated EBITDA $ 25,122 $ 28,693 $ 57,430 $ 56,478 Adjusted for: Litigation reserve 200 — 200 — Disaster recovery and pandemic costs — — 168 — Adjusted consolidated EBITDA $ 25,322 $ 28,693 $ 57,798 $ 56,478 Total revenue $ 90,600 $ 97,678 $ 188,761 $ 193,192 Adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin 27.9 % 29.4 % 30.6 % 29.2 %

Special Items affecting Adjusted Net Income (in thousands) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2023:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Net gain on divestitures and sale of real property $ (1,278 ) $ (126 ) $ (575 ) $ (574 ) Impairment of goodwill, intangibles and PPE — 243 — 243 Litigation reserve 200 — 200 — Net (gain) loss on property damage, net of insurance claims (1,376 ) (235 ) (3,275 ) 36 Disaster recovery and pandemic costs — — 168 — Change in uncertain tax reserves — — (533 ) — Total $ (2,454 ) $ (118 ) $ (4,015 ) $ (295 )

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Total Field EBITDA (in thousands) and Total Field EBITDA margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2023:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Gross profit (GAAP) $ 27,712 $ 31,202 $ 62,190 $ 62,257 Cemetery property amortization 1,704 1,892 3,036 3,093 Field depreciation expense 3,253 3,555 6,550 6,912 Regional and unallocated funeral and cemetery costs 5,966 4,131 12,313 9,568 Total field EBITDA $ 38,635 $ 40,780 $ 84,089 $ 81,830 Total revenue $ 90,600 $ 97,678 $ 188,761 $ 193,192 Total field EBITDA margin 42.6 % 41.7 % 44.5 % 42.4 % Gross profit margin 30.6 % 31.9 % 32.9 % 32.2 %

Reconciliation of GAAP Basic Earnings Per Share to Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2023:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2023 2022 2023 GAAP basic earnings per share $ 0.74 $ 0.55 $ 1.82 $ 1.14 Special items (0.13 ) — (0.21 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted basic earnings per share $ 0.61 $ 0.55 $ 1.61 $ 1.13

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2023:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2023 2022 2023 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.69 $ 0.53 $ 1.70 $ 1.10 Special items (0.11 ) — (0.19 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.58 $ 0.53 $ 1.51 $ 1.09

Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow (in thousands) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2023:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Cash provided by operating activities $ 14,376 $ 13,318 $ 30,177 $ 39,187 Cash used for maintenance capital expenditures (2,370 ) (1,881 ) (5,982 ) (3,723 ) Free cash flow $ 12,006 $ 11,437 $ 24,195 $ 35,464 Plus: incremental special items: Withdrawal from preneed funeral and cemetery trust investments(1) $ — $ (1,597 ) $ — $ (8,599 ) Vendor incentive payment(2) — (6,000 ) — (6,000 ) Disaster recovery and pandemic costs — — 168 — Adjusted free cash flow $ 12,006 $ 3,840 $ 24,363 $ 20,865 (1) During the six months ended June 30, 2023, we withdrew $8.6 million of realized capital gains and earnings from our preneed funeral and cemetery trust investments. In certain states, we are allowed to withdraw these funds prior to the delivery of preneed merchandise and service contracts. While the realized capital gains and earnings are not recognized as revenue, they increase our cash flow from operations. (2) During the six months ended June 30, 2023, we received a $6.0 million incentive payment from a vendor for entering into a strategic partnership agreement to market and sell prearranged funeral services in the future. While the incentive payment was not recognized as revenue, it increased our cash flow from operations.

