UNCF Hosting Major Panel Discussion on HBCU Transformation and Recent Supreme Court Ruling on Affirmative Action at NABJ National Convention, Aug. 4

Washington, DC, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Now that the Supreme Court has nixed affirmative action, learn about what's next for Black higher education and all higher education. Major implications for historically Black colleges and universities and their students. In addition, UNCF, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and Blue Meridian Partners have embarked on an unprecedented partnership to transform Black higher education in a way all higher education is transformed. The panel discussion will be held at National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) National Convention and Career Fair in Birmingham. It will focus on the anticipated impact of the court’s decision on affirmative action on HBCUs, Black and other minority students and the future of higher education in America.

WHEN & WHERE: August 4, 2023, 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. The Westin Birmingham – (Ballroom-Westin), Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex, 2221 Richard Arrington, Jr., BLVD N, Birmingham, AL

About UNCF

