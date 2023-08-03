Press release, Helsinki, 3 August 2023 at 12 PM (EEST)



Nexstim Receives an NBS 5 System Order from a German Hospital

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX) ("Nexstim" or "Company") has received an order for an NBS 5 system from a hospital in Germany.

Nexstim’s NBS (Navigated Brain Stimulation) System 5 is CE marked and FDA approved for presurgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. In addition to its motor and speech mapping features, this specific system also includes therapeutic capabilities that allow the system to be used for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: “In Germany, we have traditionally seen wide-spread interest towards our technology among neurosurgical professionals. We are happy to have such an established user community including key opinion leaders, and to see that there is continuing demand for combined system solutions in the German market”.

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com , or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS System 5 is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for presurgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the NBS System 6 which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBS 6 system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment