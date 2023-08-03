Asia Broadband Prepares For Installation of New Plant Equipment For Large-Scale Gold & Silver Ore Stockpile Processing Following Manufacturers Visits In China

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has began preparations to install the recently received deliveries of processing plant machinery and laboratory mineral analysis equipment for the new facility site in Etzatlan, Mexico. The installation arrangements and equipment deliveries follow the Company’s recently completed meetings and facility tours with mining processing manufacturers in China. During the visits with Liming Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd. and Mecru Heavy Industry Technology Co. Ltd. in Zhengzhou, Henan, China, the Company verified and secured the shipments and deliveries of additional processing equipment for the new plant in Mexico. Furthermore, the trip to China allowed AABB’s management to embrace and utilize the opportunity to establish and expand its relationships with mining industry and various other business contacts.



AABB’s management and technical consultants are expediting the construction of the new processing facility and have set a 3rd quarter 2023 completion timeline to achieve full operations. The new plant will utilize advanced mining equipment automation and efficiencies to maximize processing throughput and metals extraction and minimize the production costs. Additionally, the new facility will be built with expanded processing capability that will be implemented after the initial production levels have been established. The processing facility will also have a mineral assay and strategic analysis laboratory on site that will reduce costs and supply rapid mineral results reports. The lab will allow the Company to select the highest grade ore for processing to efficiently maximize plant revenues.

In December 2022, AABB completed the land purchase for the site of the new processing facility to be constructed with respect to the terms of the historic and long-term processing and production agreement signed previously for a large-scale gold and silver ore stockpile located in Las Jimenez, Etzatlan, Jalisco, Mexico. The agreement allows the Company exclusivity to purchase the 4 million ton ore stockpile at an economically feasible price point. A recent evaluation report has estimated the stockpile to represent over $ 800 million in total gold and silver value. The stockpile processing project is the largest high-yield asset addition for the Company to date in its strategic expansion initiative to acquire gold production and increase AABB’s physical gold holdings.

The 4.94 hectare processing plant land parcel, that includes a water concession, is located approximately 5.8 miles from the ore stockpile in Etzatlan, Mexico, and 48 miles from the AABB Buenavista mining warehouse. The new facility build-out is budgeted for a $3 million cost and is initially planned to have a 200 ton per day (tpd) processing capacity. At this first level of processing, the mill is estimated to generate over $11 million in revenue annually. The Company will also be accelerating a mill expansion installation to increase the processing capacity 5 fold to 1,000 tpd, once the initial processing level of the mill is consistently at capacity.

“It’s very gratifying to see the progress we have made from visits to the equipment manufacturers source in China to deliveries to the Company warehouse in Mexico. Subsequent to our amazing and valuable trip to China, we have now received and are preparing to install some of the major processing facility equipment from China and the entire assay testing laboratory pieces. We are truly thrilled to be advancing so quickly with our new facility installation timeline and we really look forward to begin processing ore this year,” expressed Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO.

