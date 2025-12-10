Asia Broadband Begins Assembling Its Mining Assets Expansion Program Team For The 2026 Capital Budget and Asset Development Allocations

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has recently added several new members to its mining consulting group to assist with evaluations and assessments of all the Company’s mining assets. Based on a ranking of estimated returns on investment from capital expenditures, AABB’s expansion program team will be determining the optimal capital allocations to each major mining asset and set the total mining development budget for 2026. The highest potential yield mining assets will be the primary focus in the new year to continue the Company’s strategic expansion initiative to increase production and add to AABB’s physical gold and silver holdings.

“Our mining group is preparing to expand the properties and facilities assets in 2026 and is focused on allocating the necessary resources in the right combination to maximize the growth of our operations and profitability going forward,” explained Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO.

AABB continues to implement its mining assets expansion strategy to optimize development capital utilization. The Company is focused on operations in regions of Mexico where AABB has a comparative advantage of development resources and expertise readily available for rapid expansion and to elevate the Company beyond its previous gold production achievements.

About Asia Broadband



Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold and silver holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its own proprietary AABB Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

