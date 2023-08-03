Intchains Group Limited to Report Unaudited Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 16, 2023

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intchains Group Limited (Nasdaq: ICG) (“Intchains” or the “Company”), a provider of integrated solutions consisting of high-performance computing ASIC chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for second quarter of 2023 after the U.S. market closes on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.



The Company will host an earnings conference call to discuss its financial results at 9:00 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time on August 16, 2023 (9:00 A.M. Beijing Time on August 17, 2023). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Intchains Group Limited Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call Date: August 16, 2023 Time: 9:00 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI41e89d9be4de44169f6ccdb152a02fe8

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of dial-in numbers and a personal access PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's website at https://intchains.com/.

About Intchains Group Limited

Intchains Group Limited is a provider of integrated solutions consisting of high-performance ASIC chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications. The Company utilizes a fabless business model and specializes in the front-end and back-end of IC design, which are the major components of the IC product development chain. The Company has established strong supply chain management with a leading foundry, which helps to ensure its product quality and stable production output. The Company’s products consist of high-performance ASIC chips that have high computing power and superior power efficiency as well as ancillary software and hardware, which cater to the evolving needs of the blockchain industry. The Company has built a proprietary technology platform named “Xihe” Platform, which allows the Company to develop a wide range of ASIC chips with high efficiency and scalability. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: https://intchains.com/.

