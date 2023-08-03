Conjunctivitis Treatment Market to Hit USD 5.72 Billion by 2030 as a Result of Increasing Prevalence of Conjunctivitis and Advancements in Treatment Options | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “As per the SNS Insider report, the Conjunctivitis Treatment Market reached USD 4.18 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 5.72 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.”

Conjunctivitis Treatment Market Overview:

Conjunctivitis, commonly known as pink eye, is a highly contagious eye condition characterized by inflammation of the conjunctiva, the thin, transparent membrane that covers the white part of the eye and the inner surface of the eyelids. Proper and timely treatment of conjunctivitis is crucial to minimize discomfort, prevent its spread, and ensure a swift recovery. Identifying the specific cause of conjunctivitis and following appropriate treatments, including hygiene measures, antibiotic or antiviral medications, allergy relief, and eye drops, can effectively manage the condition.

Market Analysis

The conjunctivitis treatment market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing prevalence of the condition, advancements in treatment options, growing awareness, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and intensified research and development efforts. With the continuous evolution of diagnostic tools and therapeutic modalities, the industry presents unique opportunities for pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and investors to capitalize on the rising demand for effective and innovative conjunctivitis treatments.

Major Players Included in this Report are:

The Key players are JAWA Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd, Ajanta Pharma Limited, AbbVie Inc., Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, AFT Pharmaceuticals, Grevis Pharmaceutical Private Limited, Bausch Health Companies Inc, Cipla, Inc., Jabs Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Indoco Remedies Ltd., and other players.

Impact of Recession on Conjunctivitis Treatment Market Growth

Recessions can undoubtedly have a significant impact on the conjunctivitis treatment market, presenting both challenges and opportunities for companies and healthcare providers. To navigate these uncertain times successfully, stakeholders in the market must adapt their strategies, focusing on cost-effectiveness, supply chain resilience, and patient-centric approaches. By being proactive and innovative, the market can withstand the effects of the recession and emerge stronger in the long run.

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine war has had a profound impact on the conjunctivitis treatment market in the region. Disruption of healthcare infrastructure, reduced access to medical services, decreased awareness, economic instability, and disruption in pharmaceutical supply chains are some of the key factors influencing the market. To address these challenges, it is essential for international organizations, governments, and healthcare providers to come together to support the affected population, rebuild healthcare infrastructure, and ensure the availability of essential medications for conjunctivitis and other eye conditions.

Conjunctivitis Treatment Market report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 4.18 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 5.72 Bn CAGR CAGR of 4 % From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Conjunctivitis Treatment Market: Key Segmentation • By Drug Class (Antiviral, Antibiotics, Artificial Tear, Anti-allergic, Others)

• By Disease Type (Allergic Conjunctivitis, Bacterial Conjunctivitis, and Viral Conjunctivitis)

• By Route of Administration (Oral, and Topical)

• By Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies) Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Get an Excel-Data Sheet of Conjunctivitis Treatment Market with Detailed Analysis (Sheet Included Market Size & Share of Regions, Countries and Continents Data) Get Excel-Data Sheet Here

Key Regional Developments

The conjunctivitis treatment market exhibits diverse dynamics across different regions, influenced by factors such as healthcare infrastructure, prevalence of eye infections, awareness about ocular health, and research and development initiatives. As medical advancements continue and governments invest in healthcare reforms, the market is expected to witness substantial growth globally. Regional variations will persist, requiring market players to adopt region-specific strategies to cater to the unique needs of each market.

Key Takeaway from Conjunctivitis Treatment Market Study

The antiviral segment is gaining traction as a preferred treatment option for viral conjunctivitis, which accounts for a significant proportion of conjunctivitis cases. Viral conjunctivitis is primarily caused by adenoviruses and can be highly contagious.

Oral medications have shown remarkable efficacy in treating different types of conjunctivitis, especially those of bacterial origin. Bacterial conjunctivitis is characterized by the presence of purulent discharge and redness in the eye, and oral antibiotics have been instrumental in its management.

Recent Developments Related to Conjunctivitis Treatment Market

In a groundbreaking development for the pharmaceutical industry, Aldeyra Therapeutics has reported highly promising results from its phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of conjunctivitis using its novel dry eye disease drug. The success of this trial represents a significant advancement in the field of ophthalmology.

Harrow Pharmaceuticals, a leading global pharmaceutical company, has recently announced a groundbreaking agreement to acquire exclusive U.S. rights to four highly acclaimed ophthalmic products: ILEVRO®, NEVANAC®, VIGAMOX®, and MAXIDEX.

