Digital Advertising Industry Veteran, Andrew Rutledge, Joins Emodo to Supercharge Growth for its AI-powered Native Ad Exchange

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emodo , the intelligent exchange creating more memorable connections through personal, relevant and rewarding advertising experiences, has bolstered its leadership team strength by announcing the appointment of Andrew Rutledge to the role of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).



"The appointment of Andrew as our new CRO further catapults Emodo’s market strategy and positioning, and complements the high-caliber team members who have joined Emodo over the last 18 months, laying the framework for future growth and scale of our exchange," said Alistair Goodman, CEO at Emodo.

Rutledge joins Emodo bringing over 20 years of executive leadership experience at some of the most iconic ad tech marketplace platforms that defined the landscape such as DoubleClick-Google, PubMatic, Yieldex and AppNexus-Xandr. Most recently, he served as the Senior Vice President, Publisher Sales and Platform Partnerships at Xandr – a division of Microsoft, overseeing a global team across US and EMEA. During his 11+ years at Xandr, Rutledge played an instrumental role in the key executive teams, leading both Yieldex and Appnexus, resulting in a $1.6 billion acquisition by AT&T and ultimate sale to Microsoft in 2021.

As CRO, Rutledge will be responsible for driving the strategy, adoption and evolution of Emodo’s platform and media solutions for agencies, marketers and publishers. He will oversee the Global Partnerships organization; Demand Solutions and Enterprise platform teams focused on international growth and partnership management.

"The Emodo team has successfully built a world-class native ad marketplace, leveraging unique proprietary ad formats and optimization that has shown incredible results for our publishers and advertisers,” said Rutledge. “Having personally witnessed the unmatched tools and technology of Emodo's platform in the ad tech ecosystem and speaking with industry buyers and sellers, it is clear Emodo’s native-focused ad technology platforms serve a critical growth need and revenue opportunity. I’m excited to be a part of this dynamic and growing team.”

