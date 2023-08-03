Alice Colarusso Joins H&R Block as Vice President, Growth Marketing and Engagement

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) today announced that Alice Colarusso has joined the company as Vice President, Growth Marketing and Engagement. Reporting to Jill Cress, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer, she will lead the company’s efforts to acquire, engage and retain clients.



"As our transformation journey continues, we are taking bold steps to place a greater focus on customer-centricity,” said Cress. “It’s an exciting time to be at H&R Block and we look forward to the positive impact Alice's marketing expertise will have on our business and clients.”

Prior to joining H&R Block, Colarusso served as Senior Director of Digital Wallet Marketing at PayPal where she led a team to design and launch PayPal’s omnichannel, global lifecycle marketing program. She also brings experience in digital marketing, media, customer acquisition and engagement from Amazon and American Express.

“This is a unique opportunity to market a product that is relevant to the entire U.S. population at a critical annual life moment,” said Colarusso. “I am passionate about marketing products that help people, and H&R Block was founded with a community-based purpose that is expanding into new and relevant offerings. I love the integrity of the brand, its mission to help people, and I look forward to bringing both to life through omnichannel marketing experiences.”

Colarusso holds a bachelor's degree from Bowdoin College and a Master of Business Administration, Marketing and Finance degree from the New York University (NYU) Stern School of Business.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News.

For Further Information