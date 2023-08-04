Waldencast Announces Participation in the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waldencast plc, (NASDAQ: WALD) (“Waldencast”), a global multi-brand beauty and wellness platform, today announced it will attend the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference held at the InterContinental Boston Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts.



Michel Brousset, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The fireside chat will be available live and for replay on the Investor Relations page on Waldencast’s website at https://ir.waldencast.com/news-events/events.

About Waldencast

Founded by Michel Brousset and Hind Sebti, Waldencast’s ambition is to build a global best-in-class beauty and wellness operating platform by developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling conscious, high-growth purpose-driven brands. Waldencast’s vision is fundamentally underpinned by its brand-led business model that ensures proximity to its customers, business agility, and market responsiveness, while maintaining each brand’s distinct DNA. The first step in realizing its vision was the business combination with Obagi Skincare and Milk Makeup. As part of the Waldencast platform, its brands will benefit from the operational scale of a multi-brand platform; the expertise in managing global beauty brands at scale; a balanced portfolio to mitigate category fluctuations; asset light efficiency; and the market responsiveness and speed of entrepreneurial indie brands. For more information please visit: https://ir.waldencast.com/.

