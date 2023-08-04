Going Beyond Demographics: Understanding Consumer Types in the USA

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Types in the USA" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This insightful report provides companies with a powerful tool to better understand and connect with their target markets.

Traditional demographic-based segmentation, such as age and gender, only scratches the surface of understanding consumers. The "Consumer Types in the USA" report delves deeper, analyzing shared traits and preferences to group consumers based on lifestyle choices. By understanding these consumer types, companies can craft tailored products and marketing campaigns that resonate with their key customers.

In-Depth Analysis of Lifestyle Factors

The report analyzes factors influencing national consumer expenditure, presenting a comprehensive view of various aspects of consumers' lives, including:

Population and urban development

Home ownership and household profiles

Labour and income

Consumer and family expenditure

Health and education

Eating and drinking habits

Shopping and leisure habits

Personal grooming and clothing preferences

Savings, investments, media, communication, transport, travel, and tourism

Key Benefits of the Report

Market Sizing and Forecasts: Gain insights into the current state and future prospects of the Consumer Types market.

Identify Growth Sectors: Pinpoint areas of opportunity and understand the factors driving change in the market.

Competitive Analysis: Assess the competitive environment, understand major players, and identify leading brands.

Strategic Planning: Utilize five-year forecasts to assess how the market is expected to develop.

Exploring the Consumer Types in the USA

The report explores the following distinct consumer types:

Balanced Optimist

Minimalist Seeker

Cautious Planner

Conservative Homebody

Undaunted Striver

Empowered Activist

Secure Traditionalist

Demographic Breakdown and Research Overview

The report provides a demographic breakdown and a comprehensive research overview, ensuring businesses have a thorough understanding of the data.

Source: Euromonitor International

