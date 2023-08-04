SHF Holdings, Inc. CEO Sundie Seefried Receives The Green Market Report Cannabis Finance Award for Top CEO

GOLDEN, Colo., Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHF Holdings, Inc., d/b/a/ Safe Harbor Financial (“Safe Harbor” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHFS), a leader in facilitating banking, payments, and financial services to the regulated cannabis industry, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Sundie Seefried, has won The Green Market Report Cannabis Finance Award for Top CEO. The Green Market Report Cannabis Finance Awards honor individuals and companies who play critical roles in a complicated aspect of the cannabis industry.



As former CEO of Partner Colorado Credit Union (PCCU), Sundie Seefried has been in the credit union space for 39 years. She founded Safe Harbor in 2015 because she saw how unsafe the conditions were for cannabis businesses without access to banking in Colorado. Under her direction, she took Safe Harbor public on the Nasdaq and advanced its mission to normalize both depository and lending services through the Company’s unique fintech platform. Seefried is widely recognized for setting the standards in the banking world that remain relevant today as banks and credit unions across the country adapt to support evolving industry needs.

Fred Niehaus, Chairman of the Board for Safe Harbor commented, “Beyond Sundie’s exceptional ability to establish Safe Harbor as today’s most recognized leader in providing reliable access to financial services to cannabis related businesses, she is helping to create the financial landscape for the cannabis industry for its continued success. Her many years of providing cannabis banking education and expertise to legislators, regulators, attorney generals, state officials and financial institutions has proven invaluable as she is successfully advancing Safe Harbor as a newly public company poised to lead the future of a very complex industry.”

About Safe Harbor

Safe Harbor is among the first service providers to offer compliance, monitoring and validation services to financial institutions, providing traditional banking services to cannabis, hemp, CBD, and ancillary operators, making communities safer, driving growth in local economies, and fostering long-term partnerships. Currently managing approximately 1000 cannabis-related relationships, Safe Harbor, through its financial institution clients, implements high standards of accountability, transparency, monitoring, reporting and risk mitigation measures while meeting Bank Secrecy Act obligations in line with FinCEN guidance on cannabis-related businesses. Over the past eight years, Safe Harbor has facilitated more than $18 billion in deposit transactions for businesses with operations spanning over 40 states and US territories with regulated cannabis markets. For more information, visit www.shfinancial.org.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to trends in the cannabis industry, including proposed changes in U.S and state laws, rules, regulations and guidance relating to Safe Harbor's services; Safe Harbor's growth prospects and Safe Harbor's market size; Safe Harbor's projected financial and operational performance, including relative to its competitors; new product and service offerings Safe Harbor may introduce in the future; Safe Harbor’s ability to maintain financial institution contractual relationships; the impact of recent volatility in the capital markets, which may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Safe Harbor; other statements regarding Safe Harbor's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future; and the other risk factors discussed in Safe Harbor's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "outlook," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would," and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of Safe Harbor), and other assumptions, that may cause the actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information