Belite Bio to Host Webcast on August 9, 2023 to Discuss Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Belite Bio, Inc

San Diego, California, UNITED STATES

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE) (“Belite” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases which have significant unmet medical needs, today announced that it will host a live webcast on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, and provide a general business update.

Webcast Information
Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)
Webcast Link: https://lifescievents.com/event/belitebio/

Webcast Link Instructions
You can join the live webcast by visiting the link above or the “Presentations & Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.belitebio.com/presentations-events/events. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the event for 90 days.

About Belite Bio
Belite Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with significant unmet medical needs, such as Stargardt disease and Geographic Atrophy in advanced Age-Related Macular Degeneration, in addition to specific metabolic diseases. For more information, follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedInFacebook or visit us at www.belitebio.com.

Media and Investor Relations Contacts
Jennifer Wu /ir@belitebio.com
Tim McCarthy /tim@lifesciadvisors.com