GRAND SLAM COLLABORATION: ROYALS STAR BOBBY WITT JR. TEAMS UP WITH COMMUNITYAMERICA CREDIT UNION

Kansas City, Mo., Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CommunityAmerica Credit Union, Missouri’s largest credit union, announced a new, multiyear partnership with Kansas City Royals shortstop and fan favorite Bobby Witt Jr. Witt is the latest addition to CommunityAmerica’s all-star lineup of partnerships, which includes Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and St. Louis Cardinals veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright. As a spokesperson, Witt will deepen CommunityAmerica’s connection to the Kansas City fan base and help share the financial institution’s story of delivering financial peace of mind to their members and the community.

“CommunityAmerica is a fantastic partner because they share my commitment to teamwork, family and our city,” Witt said. “I work hard to succeed on the field, and I see the same level of dedication with CommunityAmerica’s focus on member satisfaction and community outreach that’s building a stronger, more vibrant Kansas City for all.”

The Major League Baseball phenom is building on an impressive rookie season with a power-speed combination that’s led to a team-high .269 batting average, 19 home runs and 31 stolen bases so far. Last season, Witt Jr. accomplished the rare feat of collecting 31 doubles, 30 stolen bases and 20 home runs in a single season. That achievement is among the reasons Witt was voted the Les Milgram Player of the Year by the Kansas City Chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bobby Witt Jr. to the CommunityAmerica family,” said CEO Lisa Ginter. “His work ethic, generosity and collaboration, and commitment to paying forward his success in our community is a great reflection of our mission. Bobby is a great role model in demonstrating what it means to be a champion, both on and off the field.”

In 2021, CommunityAmerica agreed to a multiyear partnership with the Kansas City Royals to become the team’s exclusive naming rights sponsor of the Crown Club, a premium seating area behind home plate. The credit union is also a sponsor of the Diamond of Dreams annual fundraising event for Royals Charities. Through these and other philanthropic endeavors, CommunityAmerica gave $1.8 million back to the KC region last year.

As a not-for-profit credit union, the powerhouse financial institution returned a record-breaking $9.5 million back to its members this year through its Profit Payout program. CommunityAmerica is also expanding in Missouri, as announced this March – into the St. Louis market with at least three new branches in 2023 and a milestone partnership with the Cardinals.

ABOUT COMMUNITYAMERICA CREDIT UNION

CommunityAmerica Credit Union is a full-service financial institution with more than 260,000 member-owners nationwide and more than $4.7B billion in assets, ranking it among the nation’s 100 largest credit unions. They serve individuals and businesses, providing a full suite of financial products and services ranging from checking and savings to mortgages, a variety of loan products and commercial banking. They also offer wealth management, retirement planning, private banking and insurance. As a not-for-profit financial institution, CommunityAmerica offers highly competitive rates on deposits and loans with fewer, lower or no fees at all. Other convenient products and services include a co-op network of more than 30,000 ATMs, 24-hour online banking and a top-rated mobile banking app. CommunityAmerica is a financial partner that will be by your side during all your important life moments. Learn more at CommunityAmerica.com.

