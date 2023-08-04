Barrick Publishes GISTM TSF Disclosures

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today published site-level tailings storage facility (TSF) disclosures, in accordance with Principle 15 of the of the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management (GISTM).



Group sustainability executive Grant Beringer said: “Barrick is making these disclosures to provide public access to information about our tailings facilities in line with our commitment to transparency.”

As a member of the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), Barrick participated in the development of the GISTM. All of the company’s facilities classified as ‘Very High’ and ‘Extreme’ consequence under the standard conform to the requirements of the GISTM. Disclosures for lower consequence facilities will be completed by August 2025 or sooner, also in accordance with the GISTM.

“Even prior to the launch of the GISTM we painstakingly assessed every aspect of how we locate, design, construct, monitor, manage and close our tailings facilities. The launch of the GISTM in August 2020 confirmed that the internal tailings management standard Barrick first issued in 2012 is indeed world-class,” president and chief executive Mark Bristow said.

The TSF disclosures are available at www.barrick.com/tailings-disclosures.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

