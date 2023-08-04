Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

MONTREAL, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $21.2 million or $8.58 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2023. This compares to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($356.1) million or ($142.71) per share for the same period in 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the net income attributable to common shareholders was $65.0 million or $26.24 per share compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($361.4) million or (144.84) per share the prior year.



