Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2023

Senvest Capital Inc.

Montreal, Quebec, CANADA

MONTREAL, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $21.2 million or $8.58 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2023. This compares to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($356.1) million or ($142.71) per share for the same period in 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the net income attributable to common shareholders was $65.0 million or $26.24 per share compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($361.4) million or (144.84) per share the prior year.

Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedar.com

 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
 (unaudited)
 (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
  
 For the three months endedFor the six months ended
 06/30/202306/30/202206/30/202306/30/2022
     
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders$21.2($356.1)$65.0($361.4)
     
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders$8.58($142.71)$26.24($144.84)
     


