TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results and Eligible Dividend

| Source: TWC Enterprises Limited TWC Enterprises Limited

King City, Ontario, CANADA

KING CITY, Ontario, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(in thousands of dollars except per share amounts)Three months endedSix months ended
June 30,
2023		 June 30,
2022		 June 30,
2023		 June 30,
2022		 
Net earnings8,114 3,594 63 2,501 
Basic and diluted earnings per share0.33 0.15 0.00 0.10 


Operating Data

 Three months endedSix months ended
 June 30,
2023		 June 30,
2022		 June 30,
2023		 June 30,
2022		 
Canadian Full Privilege Golf Members    15,156 15,583 
Championship rounds – Canada391,000 444,000 391,000 444,000 
18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – Canada    35.5 37.5 
18-hole equivalent managed championship golf courses – Canada    2.0 2.0 
Championship rounds – U.S.55,000 55,000 169,000 167,000 
18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – U.S.    8.0 8.0 


The following is an analysis of net earnings:

  For the three months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
    
Operating revenue $ 64,653 $52,736 
Direct operating expenses (1)  53,834  39,569 
    
Net operating income (1)  10,819  13,167 
    
Amortization of membership fees  1,137  1,081 
    
Depreciation and amortization  (3,492) (4,458)
    
Interest, net and investment income  2,201  422 
    
Other items  176  (3,582)
    
Income taxes  (2,727) (3,036)
    
Net earnings $ 8,114 $3,594 


  For the six months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2023June 30, 2022
    
Operating revenue $ 91,163 $90,668 
Direct operating expenses (1)  74,973  72,523 
    
Net operating income (1)  16,190  18,145 
    
Amortization of membership fees  2,113  2,020 
    
Depreciation and amortization  (6,954) (8,882)
    
Interest, net and investment income  4,281  698 
    
Other items  (13,572) (6,152)
    
Income taxes  (1,995) (3,328)
    
Net earnings $ 63 $2,501 


The following is a breakdown of net operating income (loss) by segment:

  For the three months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2023June 30, 2022
    
Net operating income (loss) by segment   
Canadian golf club operations $ 10,289 $12,675 
US golf club operations   
(2023 - US $744,000; 2022 - US $421,000)  1,001  529 
Corporate and other  (471) (37)
    
    
Net operating income (1) $ 10,819 $13,167 


  For the six months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2023June 30, 2022
    
Net operating income (loss) by segment   
Canadian golf club operations $ 13,141 $16,583 
US golf club operations   
(2023 - US $3,139,000; 2022 - US $2,857,000)  4,238  3,613 
Corporate and other  (1,189) (2,051)
    
    
Net operating income (1) $ 16,190 $18,145 


Operating revenue is calculated as follows:

  For the three months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2023June 30, 2022
    
Annual dues $ 17,766 $17,286 
Golf  13,252  13,842 
Corporate events  2,591  2,573 
Food and beverage  10,011  10,382 
Merchandise  4,528  4,301 
Real estate  15,530  3,037 
Rooms and other  975  1,315 
    
Operating revenue $ 64,653 $52,736 


  For the six months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2023June 30, 2022
    
Annual dues $ 34,676 $34,088 
Golf  19,773  19,680 
Corporate events  2,617  2,597 
Food and beverage  11,439  11,325 
Merchandise  5,920  5,521 
Real estate  15,530  15,811 
Rooms and other  1,208  1,646 
    
Operating revenue $ 91,163 $90,668 


Direct operating expenses are calculated as follows:

  For the three months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2023June 30, 2022
    
Operating cost of sales $ 6,235 $5,974 
    
Real estate cost of sales  15,277  2,370 
    
Labour and employee benefits  19,818  18,822 
    
Utilities  1,841  1,966 
    
Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,327  1,460 
    
Property taxes  685  695 
    
Repairs and maintenance  1,124  1,556 
    
Insurance  1,502  903 
    
Turf operating expenses  2,057  2,108 
    
Fuel and oil  401  621 
    
Other operating expenses  3,567  3,094 
    
Direct Operating Expenses (1) $ 53,834 $39,569 


  For the six months ended
(thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2023June 30, 2022
    
Operating cost of sales $ 7,780 $7,302 
    
Real estate cost of sales  15,277  16,394 
    
Labour and employee benefits  29,378  27,498 
    
Utilities  3,578  3,640 
    
Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,812  2,884 
    
Property taxes  2,536  2,335 
    
Repairs and maintenance  2,199  1,781 
    
Insurance  2,833  2,626 
    
Turf operating expenses  2,364  2,358 
    
Fuel and oil  539  735 
    
Other operating expenses  5,677  4,970 
    
Direct Operating Expenses (1) $ 74,973 $72,523 


(1) Please see Non-IFRS Measures


Second Quarter 2023 Consolidated Operating Highlights

Operating revenue increased 22.6% to $64,653,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2023 from $52,736,000 in 2022 due to the revenue from the eight Highland Gate home sales in 2023 as compared to two in 2022.

Direct operating expenses increased 36.1% to $53,834,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2023 from $39,569,000 in 2022 due to the cost of sales from the eight Highland Gate home sales in 2023 as compared to two in 2022.

Net operating income for the Canadian golf club operations segment decreased to $10,289,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2023 from $12,675,000 in 2022 due to the conclusion of ClubLink’s lease of The Country Club which expired as of December 31, 2023.

Depreciation and amortization decreased 21.7% to $3,492,000 in 2023 from $4,458,000 in 2022 due to the conclusion of The Country Club lease which has also resulted in a decline in depreciation of right-of-use assets.

Interest, net and investment income increased to $2,201,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2023 from $422,000 in 2022 due to a decrease in borrowings and an increase in distributions from the Company’s investment in Automotive Properties REIT.

Other items consist of the following income (loss) items:

 For the three months ended
 June 30, 2023June 30, 2022
   
Foreign exchange gain$ 453 $481 
Unrealized loss on investment in marketable securities (474) (8,366)
Equity income (loss) from investments in joint ventures 260  (62)
Gain on real estate fund investments -  4,370 
Other loss (63) (5)
   
Other items$ 176 $(3,582)
   

At June 30, 2023, the Company recorded unrealized losses of $474,000 on its investment in marketable securities (June 30, 2022 - $8,366,000). This loss is attributable to the fair market value adjustments of the Company's investment in Automotive Properties REIT.

The exchange rate used for translating US denominated assets has changed from 1.3544 at December 31, 2022 to 1.3240 at June 30, 2023. This has resulted in a foreign exchange gain of $453,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2023 on the translation of the Company’s US denominated financial instruments.
Net earnings increased to $8,114,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2023 from $3,594,000 in 2022 due to an unrealized loss on the Company’s investment in Automotive Properties REIT in the amount of $8,366,000 recorded in 2022 as compared to $474,000 in 2023. Basic and diluted earnings per share increased to 33 cents per share in 2023, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of 15 cents in 2022.

Non-IFRS Measures

TWC uses non-IFRS measures as a benchmark measurement of our own operating results and as a benchmark relative to our competitors. We consider these non-IFRS measures to be a meaningful supplement to net earnings. We also believe these non-IFRS measures are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance. These measures, which included direct operating expenses and net operating income do not have standardized meaning under IFRS. While these non-IFRS measures have been disclosed herein to permit a more complete comparative analysis of the Company’s operating performance and debt servicing ability relative to other companies, readers are cautioned that these non-IFRS measures as reported by TWC may not be comparable in all instances to non-IFRS measures as reported by other companies.

The glossary of financial terms is as follows:

Direct operating expenses = expenses that are directly attributable to company’s business units and are used by management in the assessment of their performance. These exclude expenses which are attributable to major corporate decisions such as impairment.

Net operating income = operating revenue – direct operating expenses

Net operating income is an important metric used by management in evaluating the Company’s operating performance as it represents the revenue and expense items that can be directly attributable to the specific business unit’s ongoing operations. It is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to measures of performance under IFRS. The most directly comparable measure specified under IFRS is net earnings.

Eligible Dividend

Today, TWC Enterprises Limited announced an eligible cash dividend of 5 cents per common share to be paid on September 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as at August 31, 2023.

Corporate Profile

TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark, “ClubLink One Membership More Golf.” TWC is Canada’s largest owner, operator and manager of golf clubs with 45 ½ 18-hole equivalent championship and 2.5 18-hole equivalent academy courses (including two managed properties) at 35 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Tamlin
Chief Financial Officer
15675 Dufferin Street
King City, Ontario L7B 1K5
Tel: 905-841-5372 Fax: 905-841-8488
atamlin@clublink.ca

Management’s discussion and analysis, financial statements and other disclosure information relating to the Company is available through SEDAR and at www.sedar.com and on the Company website at www.twcenterprises.ca 