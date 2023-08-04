Silvano Fashion Group Consolidated Interim Financial Report for Q2 and 6 months of 2023 (unaudited)

Selected Financial Indicators

Summarized selected financial indicators of the Group for 6 months of 2023 compared to 6 months of 2022 and 30.06.2023 compared to 31.12.2022 were as follows:

in thousands of EUR 06m 2023 06m 2022 Change Revenue 31 407 26 370 19.1% Gross Profit 18 837 12 885 46.2% Operating profit 10 681 5 685 87.9% EBITDA 12 272 7 355 66.9% Net profit for the period 5 422 9 827 -44.8% Net profit attributable equity holders of the Parent company 4 772 9 346 -48.9% Earnings per share (EUR) 0.13 0.26 -50.0% Operating cash flow for the period 10 802 5 070 113.1% in thousands of EUR 30.06.2023 31.12.2022 Change Total assets 67 842 63 991 6.0% Total current assets 55 309 50 309 9.9% Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 47 398 44 786 5.8% Cash and cash equivalents 31 041 25 909 19.8% Margin analysis, % 06m 2023 06m 2022 Change Gross profit 60.0 48.9 22.7% Operating profit 34.0 21.6 57.4% EBITDA 39.1 27.9 40.1% Net profit 17.3 37.3 -53.6% Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 15.2 35.4 -57.1% Financial ratios, % 30.06.2023 31.12.2022 Change ROA 10.8 19.0 -43.2% ROE 15.6 28.1 -44.5% Price to earnings ratio (P/E) 5.5 3.4 61.8% Current ratio 5.8 5.1 13.7% Quick ratio 3.6 2.8 28.6%

Financial performance

The Group`s sales amounted 31 407 thousand EUR during 6 months of 2023, representing a 19.1% increase as compared to the same period of previous year. Overall, retail increased by 20.6%, measured in EUR.

The Group’s gross profit during 6 months of 2023 amounted to 18 837 thousand EUR and increase by 46.2% compared to previous year. The gross margin during 6 months of 2023 increased by 22.7% compared to 6 months of 2022. The cost of sold goods decreased by 6.8%.

Consolidated operating profit for 6 months of 2023 amounted to 10 681 thousand EUR, compared to 5 685 thousand EUR for 6 months of 2022, increase by 87.9%. The consolidated operating profit margin was 34.0% for 6 months of 2023 (21.6% for 6 months of 2022). Consolidated EBITDA for 6 months of 2023 increased by 66.9% and amounted to 12 272 thousand EUR, which is 39.1% in margin terms (7 355 thousand EUR and 27.9% for 6 months of 2022).

Reported consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 6 months of 2023 amounted to 4 772 thousand EUR, compared to net profit of 9 346 thousand EUR for 6 months of 2022, net profit margin attributable to equity holders of the Parent company for 6 months of 2023 was 15.2% against net profit 35.4% for 6 months of 2022.

Financial position

As of 30 June 2023 consolidated assets amounted to 67 842 thousand EUR representing increase by 6.0% as compared to the position as of 31 December 2022.

Trade and other receivables increased by 1 195 thousand EUR as compared to 31 December 2022 and amounted to 3 321 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2023. Inventory balance decreased by 1 342 thousand EUR and amounted to 20 922 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2023.

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company increased by 2 612 thousand EUR and amounted to 47 398 thousand EUR as of 30 June 2023. Current liabilities decreased by 288 thousand EUR during 6 months of 2023.

Investments

During 6 months of 2023 the Group’s investments into property, plant and equipment totalled 708 thousand EUR, in previous year same period 100 thousand EUR. Investments were made mainly into opening and renovating own stores, as well into equipment and facilities to maintain effective production for future periods.

Personnel

As of 30 June 2023, the Group employed 1 663 employees, including 527 people in retail operations. The rest were employed in production, wholesale, administration and support operations. In 31.12.2022 there were 1 616 employees, including 499 people in retail operations.

Total salaries and related taxes during 6 months of 2023 amounted to 6 902 thousand EUR ( 5 641 thousand EUR in 6 months of 2022). The remuneration of key management of the Group, including the key executives of all subsidiaries, totalled 296 thousand EUR.





Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of EUR Note 30.06.2023 31.12.2022 Unaudited Audited ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 2 31 041 25 909 Trade and other receivables 3 2 031 1 044 Prepayments and other tax receivables 3 1 184 971 Current loans granted 25 10 Other assets 106 111 Inventories 4 20 922 22 264 Total current assets 55 309 50 309 Non-current assets Non-current receivables 314 301 Investments in associates 78 82 Investments in other shares 228 259 Deferred tax asset 2 006 2 166 Intangible assets 575 585 Investment property 903 1 041 Property, plant and equipment 5 8 429 9 248 Total non-current assets 12 533 13 682 TOTAL ASSETS 67 842 63 991 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Current lease liabilities 1 177 2 373 Trade and other payables 6 5 326 5 837 Tax liabilities 3 111 1 692 Total current liabilities 9 614 9 902 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liability 921 1 039 Non-current lease liabilities 4 790 4 041 Non-current provisions 36 41 Total non-current liabilities 5 747 5 121 Total liabilities 15 361 15 023 Equity Share capital 7 3 600 3 600 Share premium 4 967 4 967 Statutory reserve capital 1 306 1 306 Unrealised exchange rate differences -21 569 -19 409 Retained earnings 59 094 54 322 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent company 47 398 44 786 Non-controlling interest 5 083 4 182 Total equity 52 481 48 968 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 67 842 63 991

Consolidated Income Statement

in thousands of EUR Note 2Q 2023 2Q 2022 06m 2023 06m 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenue from contracts with customers 9 17 266 15 334 31 407 26 370 Cost of goods sold -6 553 -8 967 -12 570 -13 485 Gross Profit 10 713 6 367 18 837 12 885 Distribution expenses -2 775 -2 776 -5 554 -5 027 Administrative expenses -1 091 -1 090 -2 277 -2 042 Other operating income 59 129 116 219 Other operating expenses -188 -166 -441 -350 Operating profit 6 718 2 464 10 681 5 685 Currency exchange income/(expense) -1 492 8 455 -2 591 5 985 Other finance income/(expenses) -29 -126 -185 -230 Net finance income -1 521 8 329 -2 776 5 755 Profit (loss) from associates using equity method 8 2 12 -11 Profit before tax 5 205 10 795 7 917 11 429 Income tax expense -1 650 -775 -2 495 -1 602 Profit for the period 3 555 10 020 5 422 9 827 Attributable to : Equity holders of the Parent company 3 156 9 612 4 772 9 346 Non-controlling interest 399 408 650 481 Earnings per share from profit attributable to equity holders of the Parent company, both basic and diluted (EUR) 8 0.09 0.27 0.13 0.26

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

in thousands of EUR Note 2Q 2023 2Q 2022 06m 2023 06m 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Profit for the period 3 555 10 020 5 422 9 827 Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations -624 576 -1 384 -719 Total other comprehensive income for the period -624 576 -1 384 -719 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 2 931 10 596 4 038 9 108 Attributable to : Equity holders of the Parent company 2 029 10 294 2 612 8 456 Non-controlling interest 902 302 1 426 652

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

in thousands of EUR Note 06m 2023 06m 2022 Unaudited Unaudited Cash flow from operating activities Profit for the period 5 422 9 827 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets 1 591 1 670 Share of profit of equity accounted investees -12 11 Gains/Losses on the sale of property, plant and equipment -11 1 Net finance income / costs 2 776 -2 000 Provision for impairment losses on trade receivables -1 0 Provision for inventories 2 3 Income tax expense 2 495 1 602 Change in inventories 1 342 -3 861 Change in trade and other receivables -1 195 -897 Change in trade and other payables -125 -347 Income tax paid -1 482 -939 Net cash flow from operating activities 10 802 5 070 Cash flow from investing activities Interest received 172 12 Dividends received 11 3 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 5 8 Loans granted -15 -9 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment -708 -100 Acquisition of intangible assets -88 -42 Net cash flow from investing activities -623 -128 Cash flow from financing activities Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities -1 118 -1 137 Interest paid on lease liabilities -367 -246 Dividends paid -525 0 Net cash flow from financing activities -2 010 -1 383 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 8 169 3 559 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 25 909 17 098 Effect of translation to presentation currency -3 452 0 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held 415 -166 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 31 041 20 491

AS Silvano Fashion Group

Phone: +372 6845 000

Email: info@silvanofashon.com

Attachment