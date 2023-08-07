Stingray Signs Global Deal with BYD, the largest EV manufacturer, to bring Stingray Karaoke to their EV Cars

MONTREAL, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced a global deal with BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles, to bring its popular Stingray Karaoke product to their cars around the world. BYD will incorporate Stingray’s interactive and engaging Karaoke product as an embedded app in their popular models sold across a dozen countries in 2023, with the rest to follow in subsequent years.







Stingray Karaoke’s massive international song catalog is browsable by title, artist, lyrics or genre, including Rock, Country, Pop/K&JPop, Rap, R&B, Holiday Classics, and Kids & Family. The app is seamlessly integrated into BYD’s infotainment system, will support dozens of languages and providing an engaging and intuitive user experience free for all BYD owners.

BYD and Stingray have collaborated to prioritize customers' safety by deactivating the scrolling karaoke lyrics on the center console while the vehicle is in drive mode. In addition, the teams have innovatively introduced a Passenger App, which allows passengers to use their mobile devices to view lyrics, control the song selection, fast forward, skip ahead, and more while the audio plays through the vehicle sound system.





"We are thrilled to partner with BYD and provide their customers with an unparalleled karaoke experience on the go while expanding our brand exposure worldwide," said Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder and CEO of Stingray. "Stingray Karaoke is a unique and engaging way to bring people together, and we believe that it will enhance the driving experience and create unforgettable memories for BYD car owners everywhere."

"BYD is fully committed to bringing the highest quality entertainment experiences to our customers around the world,” said Stella Li, Executive Vice President of BYD and CEO of BYD Americas. “Partnering with Stingray, we’re excited to make driving BYD cars more fun and social than ever before. Everyone loves to sing in the car. Stingray’s unique Karaoke app and comprehensive library of songs is a great fit for BYD drivers and their passengers.”

With this announcement, Stingray continues its expansion in the automotive industry, reaching some of the most popular car brands in the world. Stingray Karaoke is quickly becoming a default value-added service in EV cars globally, available in all Tesla and VinFast cars and soon available in selected Audi models. The inclusion of Stingray's services in BYD EVs demonstrates their growing popularity and the increasing demand for entertainment options that allow drivers and passengers to make the most of their time on the road while charging or just waiting to pick up the kids from practice.

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, over 100 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-car and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America's largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 20,000 major retail locations. Stingray has close to 1000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit www.stingray.com.

About BYD

BYD is a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Founded in 1995 as a rechargeable battery maker, BYD now boasts a diverse business scope covering automobiles, rail transit, new energy, and electronics, with over 30 industrial parks in China, the United States, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Hungary, and India. From energy generation and storage to its applications, BYD is dedicated to providing zero-emission energy solutions that reduce global reliance on fossil fuels. Its new energy vehicle footprint now covers 6 continents, over 70 countries and regions, and more than 400 cities. Listed in both Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, the company is known to be a Fortune Global 500 enterprise that furnishes innovations in pursuit of a greener world.

For more information, please visit www.bydglobal.com.

