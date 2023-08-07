Global Advanced Materials Market Estimated to Reach $102.25 Billion by 2028, Driven by Rising Demand in Automotive and Industrial Sectors

Dublin, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Advanced Materials Market (2023-2028) by Product Type, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Advanced Materials Market is estimated to be USD 76.26 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 102.25 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.04%.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing demand in the automotive sector and industrial sectors.

Rising regulatory compliances related to production.

Growing demand in modern science.

Restraints:

High cost of advance materials.

High energy costs involved in the production of advanced ceramics.

Opportunities:

Advanced materials are expected to replace plastics and metals.

Increasing focus by manufacturers on cost reduction.

Challenges:

Limited knowledge about advanced materials.







Companies Mentioned

3M Company

Akzo Nobel N.V.

BASF SE

Cerion LLC

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

ExxonMobil Corp.

Hanwha Group

Huntsman Corp.

INEOS Group Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Materion Corp.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

Morgan Advanced Materials

Owens Corning

Perpetuus Advanced Materials

Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

SINOPEC Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

Solvay SA

Tata Advanced Materials Ltd.

Teijin Ltd.

The Lubrizol Corp.

Thomas Swan & Co.Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Wolverine Advanced Materials, LLC

Woodward Hexcel Corp.

Market Segmentation



The Global Advanced Materials Market is segmented based on Product Type, Application, and Geography.

By Product Type, the market is classified into Polymer, Metal & Alloys, Glasses, Composites, and Ceramics.

By Application, the market is classified into Automotive, Aerospace, Electricals & Electronics, Industrial, Power, and Others.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

