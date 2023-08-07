Changes to the Management Board of Inbank

On 6 August 2023, the Supervisory Board of AS Inbank elected Evelin Lindvers as a member of the Management Board effective from 7 August 2023.

Evelin Lindvers has worked at Inbank since 2022 as Head of Risk Control. Between 2008-2021, she served as an Auditor at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, in 2019 she also joined the company’s board. Earlier in her career, Lindvers worked more than a decade at Hansapank (now Swedbank) in the credit field.

The eight-member Management Board of Inbank also includes Chairman of the Board Priit Põldoja, CFO Marko Varik, Head of Baltic Business Margus Kastein, Head of CEE Business Maciej Pieczkowski, Chief of Staff Ivar Kurvits, Head of Growth and Business Development Piret Paulus, and Chief Product and Technology Officer Erik Kaju.

Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking licence that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with 5,400+ merchants, Inbank has 891,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 8 European markets. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

