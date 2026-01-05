Inbank issued €5.3 million worth of new shares

AS Inbank has issued new shares worth €5.3 million through a direct offering to existing shareholders and new investors, increasing the market value of Inbank’s equity to €236 million.

The subscription period took place from 15 December 2025 to 29 December 2025. A total of 265,000 new shares were issued to 25 investors. The offer price per share was €20, comprising a nominal value of €0.10 and a share premium of €19.90. Following registration of the share capital increase in the Estonian Commercial Register, Inbank’s share capital will be €1,178,816.30, and the total number of shares will be 11,788,163.

With this additional capital, Inbank is well positioned to support Mobire Group’s expansion in the Baltics. Mobire Group, a full-service car rental company, was fully acquired by Inbank in November 2025.

Marko Varik, CFO, comments:

“We are pleased to see such strong interest in Inbank’s share issue, reflecting broad-based support from both existing and many new investors and confidence in our business model and financial performance. Our goal is to deliver long-term value to our shareholders, and it is encouraging to see Inbank’s market value reach an all-time high of €236 million following the capital raise.”

Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with more than 5,900 merchants, Inbank has 915,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 7 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Additional information:

Styv Solovjov

AS Inbank

Head of Investor Relations

+372 5645 9738

styv.solovjov@inbank.ee



