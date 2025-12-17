Inbank Financial Calendar for 2026

AS Inbank hereby announces that the Financial Calendar for the 2026 financial year has been approved, setting out the planned dates for the disclosure of financial information and the Annual General Meeting of shareholders:



26.02.2026 Q4 and 2025 Full Year Unaudited Interim Report

05.03.2026 2025 Audited Annual Report

31.03.2026 Annual General Meeting

30.04.2026 Q1 Interim Report

30.07.2026 Q2 Interim Report

29.10.2026 Q3 Interim Report



Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with more than 5,900 merchants, Inbank has 915,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 7 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Additional information:

Styv Solovjov

AS Inbank

Head of Investor Relations

+372 5645 9738

styv.solovjov@inbank.ee