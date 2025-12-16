Inbank completed the acquisition of a full-service car rental company Mobire Group

The Estonian and Lithuanian Competition Authorities have approved the transaction whereby AS Inbank’s subsidiary AS Inbank Holdings acquired an additional 33% stake in Mobire Group OÜ, thereby becoming the sole owner of the company.

Under the agreement signed in November, Inbank increased its ownership in Mobire Group OÜ to 100%, making the company a wholly owned subsidiary of Inbank.

Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with more than 5,900 merchants, Inbank has 915,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 7 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Styv Solovjov

AS Inbank

Head of Investor Relations

+372 5645 9738

styv.solovjov@inbank.ee



