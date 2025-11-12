Inbank acquires full-service car rental company Mobire Group

AS Inbank’s subsidiary AS Inbank Holdings signed an agreement to acquire an additional 33% stake in the full-service car rental company Mobire Group OÜ, adding to the 67% ownership Inbank already held. Following the transaction, Inbank will become the sole owner of Mobire.

Margus Kastein, Member of the Management Board of Inbank, commented:

“Full-service car rental is a profitable and fast-growing business segment in Inbank’s home markets across the Baltics. As funding is an important component of Mobire’s business model, this investment aligns well with Inbank’s long-term strategy and strengthens our position in car financing.”

Mobire will continue to operate across the Baltics independently under its existing corporate governance structure and brand. The company will remain led by Andrus Valma, current CEO and Member of the Management Board.

Andrus Valma, CEO of Mobire Group, commented:

“Mobire has grown into the leading full-service car rental provider in the Baltics, thanks to our dedicated team and the trust of our partners and customers. Today marks an important milestone in our growth journey. We believe that full-service rental is the future of mobility, and together with Inbank, we can capture a larger market share and bring flexible solutions to more people.”

The parties have agreed not to disclose the price of the transaction. The deal is subject to approval from the competition authorities in Estonia and Lithuania, with completion expected in Q1 2026.

Mobire Group operates in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, offering full-service vehicle rental solutions to private and business customers. The company manages a fleet of more than 4,800+ vehicles and reported a consolidated turnover of €47.4 million in 2024.

Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with more than 5,900 merchants, Inbank has 915,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 7 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Additional information:

Styv Solovjov

AS Inbank

Head of Investor Relations

+372 5645 9738

styv.solovjov@inbank.ee