BNP PARIBAS Group: share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 31 July to 4 August 2023

Paris, 7 August 2023
BNP Paribas share buyback programme
Declaration of transactions in own shares
from July 31, 2023 to August 4, 2023
In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|31/07/2023
|FR0000131104
|29,563
|60.1756
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|31/07/2023
|FR0000131104
|58,042
|60.1788
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|31/07/2023
|FR0000131104
|18,384
|60.1733
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|31/07/2023
|FR0000131104
|164,011
|60.1668
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|01/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|25,000
|59.5547
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|01/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|100,000
|59.5514
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|01/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|25,000
|59.5653
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|01/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|343,000
|59.5075
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|02/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|25,000
|57.8052
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|02/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|100,000
|57.7961
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|02/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|25,000
|57.8058
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|02/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|343,000
|57.7625
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|03/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|25,000
|57.7342
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|03/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|100,000
|57.7502
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|03/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|24,997
|57.7347
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|03/08/2023
|FR0000131104
|353,925
|57.7882
|XPAR
|* Four-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|1,759,922
|58.6316
The description of the share buyback programme is available in appendix and on BNP Paribas’s website:
https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information
Attachment