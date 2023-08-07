BNP PARIBAS Group: share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 31 July to 4 August 2023

Paris, FRANCE

Paris, 7 August 2023

BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares
from July 31, 2023 to August 4, 2023

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer  (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8331/07/2023FR000013110429,56360.1756AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8331/07/2023FR000013110458,04260.1788CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8331/07/2023FR000013110418,38460.1733TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8331/07/2023FR0000131104164,01160.1668XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8301/08/2023FR000013110425,00059.5547AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8301/08/2023FR0000131104100,00059.5514CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8301/08/2023FR000013110425,00059.5653TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8301/08/2023FR0000131104343,00059.5075XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8302/08/2023FR000013110425,00057.8052AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8302/08/2023FR0000131104100,00057.7961CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8302/08/2023FR000013110425,00057.8058TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8302/08/2023FR0000131104343,00057.7625XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8303/08/2023FR000013110425,00057.7342AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8303/08/2023FR0000131104100,00057.7502CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8303/08/2023FR000013110424,99757.7347TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8303/08/2023FR0000131104353,92557.7882XPAR
       
* Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL1,759,92258.6316 


The description of the share buyback programme is available in appendix and on BNP Paribas’s website:
https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information

