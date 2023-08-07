BNP PARIBAS Group: share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 31 July to 4 August 2023

Paris, 7 August 2023

BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares

from July 31, 2023 to August 4, 2023

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 31/07/2023 FR0000131104 29,563 60.1756 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 31/07/2023 FR0000131104 58,042 60.1788 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 31/07/2023 FR0000131104 18,384 60.1733 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 31/07/2023 FR0000131104 164,011 60.1668 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 01/08/2023 FR0000131104 25,000 59.5547 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 01/08/2023 FR0000131104 100,000 59.5514 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 01/08/2023 FR0000131104 25,000 59.5653 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 01/08/2023 FR0000131104 343,000 59.5075 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 02/08/2023 FR0000131104 25,000 57.8052 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 02/08/2023 FR0000131104 100,000 57.7961 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 02/08/2023 FR0000131104 25,000 57.8058 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 02/08/2023 FR0000131104 343,000 57.7625 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 03/08/2023 FR0000131104 25,000 57.7342 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 03/08/2023 FR0000131104 100,000 57.7502 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 03/08/2023 FR0000131104 24,997 57.7347 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 03/08/2023 FR0000131104 353,925 57.7882 XPAR * Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 1,759,922 58.6316





The description of the share buyback programme is available in appendix and on BNP Paribas’s website:

https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information

Attachment