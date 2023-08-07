New York, USA, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Size and Share to Rise by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies - Chimerix, GlycoMimetics, Arog, Delta-Fly, Jasper, Jazz, Daiichi Sankyo, Amgen, AbbVie, Merck, Eli Lilly

The acute myeloid leukemia market has a promising outlook with emerging therapies. The overall dynamics of the acute myeloid leukemia market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of Targeted therapies.

DelveInsight’s Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, acute myeloid leukemia emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the acute myeloid leukemia market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

As per the DelveInsight estimates, in 2022, the total incident cases of AML were ~42K in the 7MM, which might reach ~48K cases by 2032. In the 7MM, the highest number of incident cases of AML was observed in the US.

in the 7MM, which might reach cases by 2032. In the 7MM, the highest number of incident cases of AML was observed in the US. Leading acute myeloid leukemia companies such as CicloMed LLC, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Minneamrita Therapeutics LLC, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, Sanofi, Polaris Group, Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., Chordia Therapeutics, Inc., Theradex, BioTheryX, Inc., Precigen, Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer, Takeda, Meryx, Inc., 2seventy bio, JW Pharmaceutical, Telios Pharma, Inc., Kartos Therapeutics, Inc., Celyad Oncology SA, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Celgene, AbbVie, Genentech, Wugen, Inc., Arcellx, Inc, NextCure, Inc., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, ImmunoGen, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc, Aptose Biosciences Inc, Ascentage Pharma Group Inc., BioSight Ltd., GlycoMimetics Incorporated, Gilead Sciences, Chimerix, Daiichi Sankyo, Ryvu Therapeutics SA, Syros Pharmaceuticals, PrECOG, LLC, Cleave Therapeutics, Inc., Kronos Bio, Cullinan Oncology, LLC, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, In8bio Inc, Sellas Life Sciences Group, Kura Oncology, Inc., Arog Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Marker Therapeutics, Inc., Shattuck Labs, Inc., Oncoceutics, Inc., and others are developing novel acute myeloid leukemia drugs that can be available in the acute myeloid leukemia market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel acute myeloid leukemia drugs that can be available in the acute myeloid leukemia market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for acute myeloid leukemia treatment include Fosciclopirox + Cytarabine, CPX-351, Minnelide, SNDX-5613, ASTX727, KPT-9274, SAR445419, ADI-PEG 20, BP1002, CTX-712, BTX-A51, PRGN-3006 T Cells, LY3214996, Regorafenib, GDX012, MRX-2843, SC-DARIC33, CWP232291, TL-895, KRT-232, CYAD-02, MK-0482, and others.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Overview

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) is a type of aggressive cancer that affects the bone marrow and blood. It primarily affects myeloid cells, which are responsible for producing red blood cells, platelets, and certain white blood cells. AML is characterized by the rapid proliferation of immature and abnormal myeloid cells, interfering with the production of healthy blood cells. The exact causes of AML are not always clear, but certain risk factors have been identified.

The symptoms of AML often appear suddenly and can be quite severe. Common symptoms include unexplained fatigue, recurrent infections, easy bruising or bleeding, frequent nosebleeds, shortness of breath, and pale skin. AML can also lead to an enlarged spleen or liver, leading to discomfort in the abdomen. Diagnosing AML typically involves a series of tests, starting with a complete blood count to check for abnormal blood cell counts. Further tests, such as bone marrow aspiration and biopsy, are conducted to examine the bone marrow for abnormal cells and confirm the AML diagnosis.





Acute Myeloid Leukemia Epidemiology Segmentation

The acute myeloid leukemia epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current acute myeloid leukemia patient pool and forecasted trends for the seven individual major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The acute myeloid leukemia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Acute Myeloid Leukemia Incident Cases

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Gender-specific Cases

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Age-specific Cases

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Mutation-specific Cases

Treated Cases of Acute Myeloid Leukemia by Line of Therapies

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Market

The treatment for AML typically involves a combination of therapies, tailored to each patient’s specific condition and health status. The primary goal of AML treatment is to achieve remission, where no cancer cells are detectable in the bone marrow. The main acute myeloid leukemia treatment approaches include chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and stem cell transplantation. Chemotherapy utilizes powerful drugs to destroy cancer cells, but it can also damage healthy cells, leading to side effects. Targeted therapy, on the other hand, aims to attack specific molecules or proteins involved in the growth of leukemia cells, reducing damage to normal cells. In some cases, stem cell transplantation may be recommended, particularly for patients with high-risk or relapsed AML. This procedure involves replacing damaged bone marrow with healthy stem cells from a compatible donor, either from a family member or an unrelated donor.

Advancements in research and personalized medicine have led to the development of novel treatments and therapies for AML. Clinical trials play a crucial role in evaluating new approaches and improving outcomes for patients. Multidisciplinary teams, including hematologists, oncologists, and other specialists, work closely together to provide comprehensive care, manage side effects, and support patients throughout their AML treatment journey. Early diagnosis and timely intervention remain essential factors in achieving successful outcomes for individuals facing this challenging disease.

Key Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapies and Companies

Fosciclopirox + Cytarabine: CicloMed LLC

CPX-351: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Minnelide: Minneamrita Therapeutics LLC

SNDX-5613: Syndax Pharmaceuticals

ASTX727: Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KPT-9274: Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc

SAR445419: Sanofi

ADI-PEG 20: Polaris Group

BP1002: Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.

CTX-712: Chordia Therapeutics, Inc./Theradex

BTX-A51: BioTheryX, Inc.

PRGN-3006 T Cells: Precigen, Inc

LY3214996: Eli Lilly and Company

Regorafenib: Bayer

GDX012: Takeda

MRX-2843: Meryx, Inc.

SC-DARIC33: 2seventy bio

CWP232291: JW Pharmaceutical

TL-895: Telios Pharma, Inc.

KRT-232: Kartos Therapeutics, Inc.

CYAD-02: Celyad Oncology SA

MK-0482: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Dynamics

Acute myeloid leukemia was a rapidly evolving segment within the oncology market, and its dynamics were shaped by various factors. One key driver of the AML market was the rising global incidence of the disease, prompting increased demand for effective treatments. Pharmaceutical companies were heavily invested in research and development, focusing on novel therapies and targeted agents. The emergence of precision medicine and personalized treatment approaches allowed for more tailored and effective treatment options, leading to a shift from traditional chemotherapy to more innovative and potentially curative therapies.

In addition, the regulatory landscape played a crucial role in shaping the AML market dynamics. Expedited approval pathways, such as Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Fast Track designation, facilitated the accelerated introduction of promising drugs to the acute myeloid leukemia market, benefiting patients by providing quicker access to new treatments.

However, challenges persisted in the AML market, particularly related to the high cost of innovative therapies and the limited accessibility to these treatments in certain regions. Efforts were being made to address these issues, such as healthcare reforms and collaborations between governments, healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical companies. Furthermore, ongoing research and clinical trials continued to shed light on the underlying biology of AML, leading to a better understanding of disease mechanisms and potential therapeutic targets. This knowledge expansion fueled the development of more precise and effective treatments, promising better outcomes for patients in the future.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Acute Myeloid Leukemia Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Acute Myeloid Leukemia Companies CicloMed LLC, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Minneamrita Therapeutics LLC, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, Sanofi, Polaris Group, Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., Chordia Therapeutics, Inc., Theradex, BioTheryX, Inc., Precigen, Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer, Takeda, Meryx, Inc., 2seventy bio, JW Pharmaceutical, Telios Pharma, Inc., Kartos Therapeutics, Inc., Celyad Oncology SA, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Celgene, AbbVie, Genentech, Wugen, Inc., Arcellx, Inc, NextCure, Inc., Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, ImmunoGen, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc, Aptose Biosciences Inc, Ascentage Pharma Group Inc., BioSight Ltd., GlycoMimetics Incorporated, Gilead Sciences, Chimerix, Daiichi Sankyo, Ryvu Therapeutics SA, Syros Pharmaceuticals, PrECOG, LLC, Cleave Therapeutics, Inc., Kronos Bio, Cullinan Oncology, LLC, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, In8bio Inc, Sellas Life Sciences Group, Kura Oncology, Inc., Arog Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Marker Therapeutics, Inc., Shattuck Labs, Inc., Oncoceutics, Inc., and others Key Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapies Fosciclopirox + Cytarabine, CPX-351, Minnelide, SNDX-5613, ASTX727, KPT-9274, SAR445419, ADI-PEG 20, BP1002, CTX-712, BTX-A51, PRGN-3006 T Cells, LY3214996, Regorafenib, GDX012, MRX-2843, SC-DARIC33, CWP232291, TL-895, KRT-232, CYAD-02, MK-0482, and others

Scope of the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Acute Myeloid Leukemia current marketed and emerging therapies

Acute Myeloid Leukemia current marketed and emerging therapies Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Acute Myeloid Leukemia Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Acute Myeloid Leukemia Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Key Insights 2. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Report Introduction 3. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Overview at a Glance 4. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment and Management 7. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Marketed Drugs 10. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Analysis 12. Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

