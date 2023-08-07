Par Pacific Holdings Reports Strong Second Quarter 2023 Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) (“Par Pacific” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.



Net Income of $30.0 million, or $0.49 per diluted share

Adjusted Net Income of $105.6 million, or $1.73 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA of $150.8 million

Exceptional operational and financial results from Billings in the first month after closing

Par Pacific reported net income of $30.0 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to net income of $149.1 million, or $2.50 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2022. Second quarter 2023 Adjusted Net Income was $105.6 million, compared to an Adjusted Net Income of $197.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. Second quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA was $150.8 million, compared to $242.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. The strong results are due to excellent operational and commercial execution, especially when considering market cracks during the second quarter of 2023, which are materially below the record market cracks realized during the second quarter of 2022. A reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this news release.

“We closed the Billings acquisition on June 1 and are making significant progress on the integration as well as our renewables initiative,” said William Pate, Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased with the immediate contribution from Billings and our strong earnings during the second quarter. At this stage in our company’s evolution, our healthy balance sheet and strong liquidity permit us to achieve our growth objectives while also creating value by repurchasing our common stock at attractive prices.”

Refining

The Refining segment reported operating income of $44.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to operating income of $168.8 million in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted Gross Margin for the Refining segment was $205.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $287.3 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Refining segment Adjusted EBITDA was $128.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $228.2 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Hawaii

The 3-1-2 Singapore Crack Spread was $13.72 per barrel in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $36.80 per barrel in the second quarter of 2022. Throughput in the second quarter of 2023 was 84 thousand barrels per day (Mbpd), compared to 84 Mbpd for the same quarter in 2022. Production costs were $4.33 per throughput barrel in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $4.50 per throughput barrel in the same period of 2022.

The Hawaii refinery’s Adjusted Gross Margin was $12.08 per barrel during the second quarter of 2023, including a net price lag benefit of approximately $6.7 million, or $0.88 per barrel, compared to $18.71 per barrel during the second quarter of 2022.

Montana

Since our acquisition of the Montana refinery on June 1, 2023 through the end of the second quarter of 2023, the RVO Adjusted USGC 3-2-1 Index averaged $23.20. Throughput from the date of acquisition was 62.6 Mbpd and production costs were $8.07 per throughput barrel.

The Montana refinery’s Adjusted Gross Margin was $30.98 per barrel during this period.

Washington

The RVO Adjusted Pacific Northwest 3-1-1-1 Index averaged $25.13 per barrel in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $47.23 per barrel in the second quarter of 2022. The Washington refinery’s throughput was 41 Mbpd in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 41 Mbpd in the second quarter of 2022. Production costs were $3.98 per throughput barrel in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $3.40 per throughput barrel in the same period of 2022.

The Washington refinery’s Adjusted Gross Margin was $6.37 per barrel during the second quarter of 2023, compared to $20.50 per barrel during the second quarter of 2022.

Wyoming

The RVO Adjusted USGC 3-2-1 Index averaged $21.65 per barrel in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $42.24 per barrel in the second quarter of 2022. The Wyoming refinery’s throughput was 17 Mbpd in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 17 Mbpd in the second quarter of 2022. Production costs were $8.30 per throughput barrel in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $6.97 per throughput barrel in the same period of 2022.

The Wyoming refinery's Adjusted Gross Margin was $20.56 per barrel during the second quarter of 2023, including a FIFO impact of approximately $(3.3) million, or $(2.19) per barrel, compared to $43.34 per barrel during the second quarter of 2022.

Retail

The Retail segment reported operating income of $15.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $5.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted Gross Margin for the Retail segment was $39.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $27.6 million in the same quarter of 2022.

Retail segment Adjusted EBITDA was $18.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $8.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. The Retail segment reported sales volumes of 29.4 million gallons in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 25.9 million gallons in the same quarter of 2022. Second quarter 2023 same store sales fuel volumes and merchandise revenue increased by 10.6% and 12.0%, respectively, compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Logistics

The Logistics segment reported operating income of $20.7 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $15.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted Gross Margin for the Logistics segment was $29.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $24.9 million in the same quarter of 2022.

Logistics segment Adjusted EBITDA was $26.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $21.1 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Liquidity

Net cash provided by operations totaled $173.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $35.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Net cash used in investing activities totaled $(623.6) million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, including $(280.0) million for the remaining Billings Acquisition base purchase price, $(328.2) million for the purchase of Billings estimated hydrocarbon inventory value and other working capital items, and $(17.5) million in capital expenditures, compared to $(12.7) million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Net cash used in financing activities totaled $(19.9) million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to net cash provided by financing activities of $22.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

At June 30, 2023, Par Pacific’s cash balance totaled $191.0 million, gross debt was $594.7 million, and total liquidity was $464.4 million. Net debt was $403.7 million at June 30, 2023. In August 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized management to repurchase up to $250 million of common stock, with no specified end date. This replaces the prior authorization to repurchase up to $50 million of common stock.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 1,783,927 $ 2,106,332 $ 3,469,136 $ 3,456,625 Operating expenses Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation) 1,574,806 1,808,925 2,863,826 3,159,174 Operating expense (excluding depreciation) 101,843 80,865 184,963 160,881 Depreciation and amortization 28,216 25,583 52,576 49,363 Loss on sale of assets, net — 15 — 15 General and administrative expense (excluding depreciation) 23,168 15,438 42,454 31,331 Equity (earnings) from refining and logistics investments (425 ) — (425 ) — Acquisition and integration costs 7,273 — 12,544 63 Par West redevelopment and other costs 2,613 1,477 5,363 2,865 Total operating expenses 1,737,494 1,932,303 3,161,301 3,403,692 Operating income 46,433 174,029 307,835 52,933 Other income (expense) Interest expense and financing costs, net (14,909 ) (18,154 ) (31,159 ) (34,548 ) Debt extinguishment and commitment costs 38 (5,672 ) (17,682 ) (5,672 ) Other income, net 379 47 344 49 Equity earnings from Laramie Energy, LLC — — 10,706 — Total other expense, net (14,492 ) (23,779 ) (37,791 ) (40,171 ) Income before income taxes 31,941 150,250 270,044 12,762 Income tax expense (1,928 ) (1,125 ) (2,141 ) (688 ) Net income $ 30,013 $ 149,125 $ 267,903 $ 12,074





Weighted-average shares outstanding Basic 60,399 59,479 60,255 59,449 Diluted 60,993 59,642 61,020 59,644 Income per share Basic $ 0.50 $ 2.51 $ 4.45 $ 0.20 Diluted $ 0.49 $ 2.50 $ 4.39 $ 0.20

Balance Sheet Data

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Balance Sheet Data Cash and cash equivalents $ 190,951 $ 490,925 Debt, including current portion 579,115 505,532 Total stockholders’ equity 919,311 644,537

Operating Statistics

The following table summarizes key operational data:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total Refining Segment Feedstocks throughput (Mbpd) (1) 162.3 141.3 147.7 129.8 Refined product sales volume (Mbpd) (1) 168.8 143.4 159.1 133.0 Hawaii Refinery Feedstocks throughput (Mbpd) 84.1 84.1 80.2 83.4 Yield (% of total throughput) Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks 26.8 % 22.9 % 26.8 % 24.0 % Distillates 41.0 % 38.0 % 40.1 % 39.6 % Fuel oils 28.2 % 33.6 % 28.8 % 31.5 % Other products 0.8 % 2.4 % 1.2 % 1.4 % Total yield 96.8 % 96.9 % 96.9 % 96.5 % Refined product sales volume (Mbpd) 87.2 80.2 88.8 79.2 Adjusted Gross Margin per bbl ($/throughput bbl) (2) $ 12.08 $ 18.71 $ 15.41 $ 11.22 Production costs per bbl ($/throughput bbl) (3) 4.33 4.50 4.43 4.45 D&A per bbl ($/throughput bbl) 0.67 0.66 0.70 0.66 Montana Refinery Feedstocks Throughput (Mbpd) (1) 62.6 — 62.6 — Yield (% of total throughput) Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks 46.3 % — % 46.3 % — % Distillates 29.3 % — % 29.3 % — % Asphalt 13.3 % — % 13.3 % — % Other products 6.1 % — % 6.1 % — % Total yield 95.0 % — % 95.0 % — % Refined product sales volume (Mbpd) (1) 59.3 — 59.3 — Adjusted Gross Margin per bbl ($/throughput bbl) (2) 30.98 — 30.98 — Production costs per bbl ($/throughput bbl) (3) 8.07 — 8.07 — D&A per bbl ($/throughput bbl) $ 1.85 $ — $ 1.85 $ — Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Washington Refinery Feedstocks throughput (Mbpd) 40.9 40.5 40.3 30.4 Yield (% of total throughput) Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks 24.0 % 24.2 % 23.8 % 24.4 % Distillate 34.8 % 34.4 % 34.6 % 34.1 % Asphalt 19.5 % 20.8 % 19.0 % 19.7 % Other products 18.3 % 17.4 % 18.7 % 18.6 % Total yield 96.6 % 96.8 % 96.1 % 96.8 % Refined product sales volume (Mbpd) 44.8 44.6 42.8 37.1 Adjusted Gross Margin per bbl ($/throughput bbl) (2) $ 6.37 $ 20.50 $ 8.66 $ 14.17 Production costs per bbl ($/throughput bbl) (3) 3.98 3.40 4.11 4.71 D&A per bbl ($/throughput bbl) 1.82 2.03 1.81 2.45 Wyoming Refinery Feedstocks throughput (Mbpd) 16.7 16.7 16.8 16.0 Yield (% of total throughput) Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks 43.7 % 48.1 % 45.6 % 49.1 % Distillate 48.7 % 43.6 % 47.3 % 43.4 % Fuel oils 2.6 % 2.2 % 2.5 % 2.3 % Other products 2.5 % 3.4 % 1.7 % 2.5 % Total yield 97.5 % 97.3 % 97.1 % 97.3 % Refined product sales volume (Mbpd) 17.3 18.6 17.7 16.7 Adjusted Gross Margin per bbl ($/throughput bbl) (2) $ 20.56 $ 43.34 $ 24.05 $ 34.97 Production costs per bbl ($/throughput bbl) (3) 8.30 6.97 7.85 7.46 D&A per bbl ($/throughput bbl) 2.93 2.92 2.85 3.07 Market Indices ($ per barrel) 3-1-2 Singapore Crack Spread (4) $ 13.72 $ 36.80 $ 17.45 $ 26.56 RVO Adj. Pacific Northwest 3-1-1-1 Index (5) 25.13 47.23 25.21 35.01 RVO Adj. USGC 3-2-1 Index (6) 21.65 42.24 24.09 30.31 Crude Oil Prices ($ per barrel) Brent $ 77.73 $ 111.98 $ 79.90 $ 104.98 WTI 73.56 108.52 74.77 101.80 ANS (7) 78.26 112.17 78.63 104.19 Bakken Clearbrook (7) 75.37 109.80 77.25 102.86 WCS Hardisty (7) 60.07 90.25 58.38 85.10 Brent M1-M3 0.44 4.23 0.48 4.18 Retail Segment Retail sales volumes (thousands of gallons) 29,373 25,862 56,572 50,770

________________________________________

(1) Feedstocks throughput and sales volumes per day for the Montana refinery for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 are calculated based on the 30-day period for which we owned the Montana refinery in 2023. As such, the amounts for the total refining segment represent the sum of the Hawaii, Washington and Wyoming refineries’ throughput or sales volumes averaged over the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 plus the Montana refinery’s throughput or sales volumes averaged over the period from June 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023. The 2022 amounts for the total refining segment represent the sum of the Hawaii, Washington and Wyoming refineries’ throughput or sales volumes averaged over the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

(2) We calculate Adjusted Gross Margin per barrel by dividing Adjusted Gross Margin by total refining throughput. Adjusted Gross Margin for our Washington refinery is determined under the last-in, first-out (“LIFO”) inventory costing method. Adjusted Gross Margin for our other refineries is determined under the first-in, first-out (“FIFO”) inventory costing method. The definition of Adjusted Gross Margin was modified beginning with the financial results reported for the second quarter in fiscal year 2022. We have recast Adjusted Gross Margin for prior periods when reported to conform to the current presentation. Please read discussion of Adjusted Gross Margin below.

(3) Management uses production costs per barrel to evaluate performance and compare efficiency to other companies in the industry. There are a variety of ways to calculate production costs per barrel; different companies within the industry calculate it in different ways. We calculate production costs per barrel by dividing all direct production costs, which include the costs to run the refineries including personnel costs, repair and maintenance costs, insurance, utilities, and other miscellaneous costs, by total refining throughput. Our production costs are included in Operating expense (excluding depreciation) on our consolidated statement of operations, which also includes costs related to our bulk marketing operations.

(4) We believe the 3-1-2 Singapore Crack Spread (or three barrels of Brent crude oil converted into one barrel of gasoline and two barrels of distillates (diesel and jet fuel)) is the most representative market indicator for our operations in Hawaii.

(5) We believe the RVO Adjusted Pacific Northwest 3-1-1-1 (or three barrels of WTI crude oil converted into one barrel of Pacific Northwest gasoline, one barrel of Pacific Northwest ULSD and one barrel of USGC VGO, less 100% of the RVO cost for gasoline and ULSD) is the most representative market indicator for our operations in Washington with improved historical correlations to our reported adjusted gross margin compared to prior reported indices.

(6) We believe the RVO Adjusted USGC 3-2-1 (or three barrels of WTI crude oil converted into two barrels of USGC gasoline and one barrel of USGC ULSD, less 100% of the RVO cost) is the most representative market indicator for our operations in Montana and Wyoming with improved historical correlations to our reported adjusted gross margin compared to prior reported indices.

(7) Crude pricing has been updated to reflect simple averages of outright prices during the relevant period.

Non-GAAP Performance Measures

Management uses certain financial measures to evaluate our operating performance that are considered non-GAAP financial measures. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes or alternatives to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies since each company may define these terms differently.

We believe Adjusted Gross Margin (as defined below) provides useful information to investors because it eliminates the gross impact of volatile commodity prices and adjusts for certain non-cash items and timing differences created by our inventory financing agreements and lower of cost and net realizable value adjustments to demonstrate the earnings potential of the business before other fixed and variable costs, which are reported separately in Operating expense (excluding depreciation) and Depreciation and amortization. Management uses Adjusted Gross Margin per barrel to evaluate operating performance and compare profitability to other companies in the industry and to industry benchmarks. We believe Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below) are useful supplemental financial measures that allow investors to assess the financial performance of our assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure, or historical cost basis, the ability of our assets to generate cash to pay interest on our indebtedness, and our operating performance and return on invested capital as compared to other companies without regard to financing methods and capital structure. We believe Adjusted EBITDA by segment (as defined below) is a useful supplemental financial measure to evaluate the economic performance of our segments without regard to financing methods, capital structure, or historical cost basis.

Beginning with financial results reported for periods in fiscal year 2023, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), and Adjusted EBITDA also exclude the mark-to-market losses (gains) associated with our net obligation related to the Washington Climate Commitment Act and Clean Fuel Standard effective beginning in 2023. These modifications were made to better reflect our operating performance and to improve comparability between periods.

Beginning with financial results reported for periods in fiscal year 2023, Adjusted Net Income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA also exclude the redevelopment and other costs for our Par West facility, which was shut down in 2020. This modification improves comparability between periods by excluding expenses incurred in connection with the strategic redevelopment of this non-operating facility. We have recast Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), and Adjusted EBITDA for prior periods when reported to conform to the modified presentation.

Beginning with financial results report for the second quarter of 2023, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), and Adjusted EBITDA also exclude our portion of interest, taxes, and depreciation expense from our refining and logistics investments.

Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted Gross Margin is defined as operating income (loss) excluding:

• operating expense (excluding depreciation); • depreciation and amortization (“D&A”); • impairment expense; • loss (gain) on sale of assets, net; • inventory valuation adjustment (which adjusts for timing differences to reflect the economics of our inventory financing agreements, including lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments, the impact of the embedded derivative repurchase or terminal obligations, contango (gains) and backwardation losses associated with our Washington inventory and intermediation obligation, and purchase price allocation adjustments); • LIFO layer liquidation impacts associated with our Washington inventory; • Environmental obligation mark-to-market adjustments (which represents the income statement effect of reflecting our Renewable Identification Numbers (“RINs”) liability on a net basis; this adjustment also includes the mark-to-market losses (gains) associated with our net RINs liability; beginning with the first quarter of 2023, this also includes our mark-to-market losses (gains) associated with our net obligation associated with the Washington Climate Commitment Act and Clean Fuel Standard); • unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives. • Par’s portion of interest, taxes, and depreciation expense from refining and logistics investments

The following tables present a reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Margin to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, operating income (loss), on a historical basis, for selected segments, for the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three months ended June 30, 2023 Refining Logistics Retail Operating income $ 44,139 $ 20,691 $ 15,220 Operating expense (excluding depreciation) 76,971 3,596 21,276 Depreciation and amortization 19,826 5,059 2,732 Par’s portion of interest, taxes, and depreciation expense from refining and logistics investments — 207 — Inventory valuation adjustment 33,118 — — Environmental obligation mark-to-market adjustments 9,343 — — Unrealized loss on derivatives 22,178 — — Adjusted Gross Margin (1) (2) $ 205,575 $ 29,553 $ 39,228





Three months ended June 30, 2022 Refining Logistics Retail Operating income $ 168,798 $ 15,898 $ 5,525 Operating expense (excluding depreciation) 59,101 3,797 19,444 Depreciation and amortization 16,979 5,211 2,600 Par’s portion of interest, taxes, and depreciation expense from refining and logistics investments — — — Gain on sale of assets, net — (12 ) — Inventory valuation adjustment (7,557 ) — — Environmental obligation mark-to-market adjustments 78,548 — — Unrealized gain on derivatives (28,607 ) — — Adjusted Gross Margin (1) $ 287,262 $ 24,894 $ 27,569





Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Refining Logistics Retail Operating income $ 307,276 $ 33,299 $ 28,694 Operating expense (excluding depreciation) 135,853 7,043 42,067 Depreciation and amortization 35,549 10,093 5,811 Par’s portion of interest, taxes, and depreciation expense from refining and logistics investments — 207 — Inventory valuation adjustment 53,976 — — Environmental obligation mark-to-market adjustments (123,958 ) — — Unrealized loss on derivatives 8,508 — — Adjusted Gross Margin (1) (2) $ 417,204 $ 50,642 $ 76,572





Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Refining Logistics Retail Operating income $ 50,473 $ 25,750 $ 9,570 Operating expense (excluding depreciation) 117,401 7,570 38,775 Depreciation and amortization 32,312 10,298 5,291 Par’s portion of interest, taxes, and depreciation expense from refining and logistics investments — — — Gain on sale of assets, net — (12 ) — Inventory valuation adjustment 73,096 — — Environmental obligation mark-to-market adjustments 89,850 — — Unrealized gain on derivatives (13,155 ) — — Adjusted Gross Margin (1) $ 349,977 $ 43,606 $ 53,636

________________________________________

(1) There was no LIFO liquidation adjustment or impairment expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

(2) There was no (gain) loss on sale of assets for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is defined as Net income (loss) excluding:

• inventory valuation adjustment (which adjusts for timing differences to reflect the economics of our inventory financing agreements, including lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments, the impact of the embedded derivative repurchase or terminal obligations, contango (gains) and backwardation losses associated with our Washington inventory and intermediation obligation, and purchase price allocation adjustments); • the LIFO layer liquidation impacts associated with our Washington inventory; • Environmental obligation mark-to-market adjustments (which represents the income statement effect of reflecting our Renewable Identification Numbers (“RINs”) liability on a net basis; this adjustment also includes the mark-to-market losses (gains) associated with our net RINs liability; beginning with the first quarter of 2023, this also includes our mark-to-market losses (gains) associated with our net obligation associated with the Washington Climate Commitment Act and Clean Fuel Standard); • unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives; • acquisition and integration costs; • redevelopment and other costs related to Par West; • debt extinguishment and commitment costs; • increase in (release of) tax valuation allowance and other deferred tax items; • changes in the value of contingent consideration and common stock warrants; • severance costs; • (gain) loss on sale of assets; • impairment expense; • impairment expense associated with our investment in Laramie Energy and our share of Laramie Energy’s asset impairment losses in excess of our basis difference; and • Par’s share of Laramie Energy’s unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted Net Income (Loss) excluding:

• D&A; • interest expense and financing costs; • equity losses (earnings) from Laramie Energy excluding Par’s share of unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives, impairment of Par’s investment, and our share of Laramie Energy’s asset impairment losses in excess of our basis difference; • Par's portion of interest, taxes, and depreciation expense from refining and logistics investments; and • income tax expense (benefit) excluding the increase in (release of) tax valuation allowance.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income (loss), on a historical basis for the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 30,013 $ 149,125 $ 267,903 $ 12,074 Inventory valuation adjustment 33,118 (7,557 ) 53,976 73,096 Environmental obligation mark-to-market adjustments 9,343 78,548 (123,958 ) 89,850 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives 22,178 (28,607 ) 8,508 (13,155 ) Acquisition and integration costs 7,273 — 12,544 63 Par West redevelopment and other costs 2,613 — 5,363 — Debt extinguishment and commitment costs (38 ) 5,672 17,682 5,672 Severance costs 1,070 35 1,070 2,263 Loss on sale of assets, net — 15 — 15 Adjusted Net Income 105,570 197,231 243,088 169,878 Depreciation and amortization 28,216 25,583 52,576 49,363 Interest expense and financing costs, net 14,909 18,154 31,159 34,548 Equity losses (earnings) from Laramie Energy, LLC, excluding Par’s share of unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives and impairment losses — — (10,706 ) — Par's portion of interest, taxes, and depreciation expense from refining and logistics investments 207 — 207 — Income tax expense 1,928 1,125 2,141 688 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 150,830 $ 242,093 $ 318,465 $ 254,477

___________________________________

(1) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, there was no LIFO liquidation adjustment, change in value of contingent consideration, change in valuation allowance and other deferred tax items, change in value of common stock warrants, impairment expense, impairments associated with our investment in Laramie Energy, our share of Laramie Energy’s asset impairment losses in excess of our basis difference, or our share of Laramie Energy’s unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives.





The following table sets forth the computation of basic and diluted Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share (in thousands, except per share amounts):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Adjusted Net Income $ 105,570 $ 197,231 $ 243,088 $ 169,878 Plus: effect of convertible securities — — — — Numerator for diluted income per common share $ 105,570 $ 197,231 $ 243,088 $ 169,878 Basic weighted-average common stock shares outstanding 60,399 59,479 60,255 59,449 Add dilutive effects of common stock equivalents 594 163 765 195 Diluted weighted-average common stock shares outstanding 60,993 59,642 61,020 59,644 Basic Adjusted Net Income per common share $ 1.75 $ 3.32 $ 4.03 $ 2.86 Diluted Adjusted Net Income per common share $ 1.73 $ 3.31 $ 3.98 $ 2.85

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment

Adjusted EBITDA by segment is defined as Operating income (loss) excluding:

• D&A; • inventory valuation adjustment (which adjusts for timing differences to reflect the economics of our inventory financing agreements, including lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments, the impact of the embedded derivative repurchase or terminal obligations, contango (gains) and backwardation losses associated with our Washington inventory and intermediation obligation, and purchase price allocation adjustments); • the LIFO layer liquidation impacts associated with our Washington inventory; • Environmental obligation mark-to-market adjustments (which represents the income statement effect of reflecting our Renewable Identification Numbers (“RINs”) liability on a net basis; this adjustment also includes the mark-to-market losses (gains) associated with our net RINs liability; beginning with the first quarter of 2023, this also includes our mark-to-market losses (gains) associated with our net obligation associated with the Washington Climate Commitment Act and Clean Fuel Standard); • unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives; • acquisition and integration costs; • redevelopment and other costs related to Par West; • severance costs; • (gain) loss on sale of assets; • impairment expense; and • Par's portion of interest, taxes, and depreciation expense from refining and logistics investments

Adjusted EBITDA by segment also includes Gain on curtailment of pension obligation and Other income (loss), net, which are presented below operating income (loss) on our condensed consolidated statements of operations.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA by segment to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, operating income (loss) by segment, on a historical basis, for selected segments, for the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Refining Logistics Retail Corporate and Other Operating income (loss) by segment $ 44,139 $ 20,691 $ 15,220 $ (33,617 ) Depreciation and amortization 19,826 5,059 2,732 599 Inventory valuation adjustment 33,118 — — — Environmental obligation mark-to-market adjustments 9,343 — — — Unrealized loss on derivatives 22,178 — — — Acquisition and integration costs — — — 7,273 Par West redevelopment and other costs — — — 2,613 Severance costs — — — 1,070 Par's portion of interest, taxes, and depreciation expense from refining and logistics investments — 207 — — Other income, net — — — 379 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 128,604 $ 25,957 $ 17,952 $ (21,683 )





Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Refining Logistics Retail Corporate and Other Operating income (loss) by segment $ 168,798 $ 15,898 $ 5,525 $ (16,192 ) Depreciation and amortization 16,979 5,211 2,600 793 Inventory valuation adjustment (7,557 ) — — — Environmental obligation mark-to-market adjustments 78,548 — — — Unrealized gain on derivatives (28,607 ) — — — Severance costs 3 4 22 6 Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net — (12 ) — 27 Other income, net — — — 47 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 228,164 $ 21,101 $ 8,147 $ (15,319 )





Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Refining Logistics Retail Corporate and Other Operating income (loss) by segment $ 307,276 $ 33,299 $ 28,694 $ (61,434 ) Depreciation and amortization 35,549 10,093 5,811 1,123 Inventory valuation adjustment 53,976 — — — Environmental obligation mark-to-market adjustments (123,958 ) — — — Unrealized loss on derivatives 8,508 — — — Acquisition and integration costs — — — 12,544 Severance costs — — — 1,070 Par West redevelopment and other costs — — — 5,363 Par's portion of interest, taxes, and depreciation expense from refining and logistics investments — 207 — — Other income, net — — — 344 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 281,351 $ 43,599 $ 34,505 $ (40,990 )





Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Refining Logistics Retail Corporate and Other Operating income (loss) by segment $ 50,473 $ 25,750 $ 9,570 $ (32,860 ) Depreciation and amortization 32,312 10,298 5,291 1,462 Inventory valuation adjustment 73,096 — — — Environmental obligation mark-to-market adjustments 89,850 — — — Unrealized gain on derivatives (13,155 ) — — — Acquisition and integration costs — — — 63 Severance costs 40 4 22 2,197 Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net — (12 ) — 27 Other income, net — — — 49 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 232,616 $ 36,040 $ 14,883 $ (29,062 )

________________________________________

(1) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, there was no LIFO liquidation adjustment, impairment expense, or gain on curtailment of pension obligation. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, there was no (gain) loss on sale of assets. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, there was no acquisition and integration costs. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, there was no loss (gain) on sale of assets, net. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, there was no Par West redevelopment and other costs or Par's portion of interest, taxes, and depreciation expense from refining and logistics investments.

Laramie Energy Adjusted EBITDAX

Adjusted EBITDAX is defined as net income (loss) excluding commodity derivative loss (gain), loss (gain) on settled derivative instruments, interest expense, gain on extinguishment of debt, non-cash preferred dividend, depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion, exploration and geological and geographical expense, bonus accrual, equity-based compensation expense, loss (gain) on disposal of assets, phantom units, and expired acreage (non-cash). We believe Adjusted EBITDAX is a useful supplemental financial measure to evaluate the economic and operational performance of exploration and production companies such as Laramie Energy.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Laramie Energy’s Adjusted EBITDAX to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income (loss) for the periods indicated (in thousands):