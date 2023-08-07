Black Rock Coffee Bar to Open a New Store in Laveen, Arizona

Portland, Oregon, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar continues to expand its presence in Arizona with the opening of a new store in Laveen. This will be the boutique coffee chain’s 34th location in the state and 30th in the greater Phoenix metro area. Known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies, and Fuel® Energy drinks, the new Black Rock Coffee Bar location is set to open on Friday, August 11th.

Located in Maricopa Country approximately eight miles southwest of Central Phoenix at the intersection of 35th and Baseline on 3515 West Baseline Road, the new Black Rock Coffee Bar store will celebrate its grand opening by offering all customers $2.00 medium drinks all day at this location as well as other specials throughout the following week.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Laveen community and are eager to serve and support our neighbors,” said Daniel Brand, Co-Founder Black Rock Coffee Bar. “The Phoenix market is our second home as a brand, and the place that I’ve called home personally for the last six years. Every new store we open in Arizona is close to my heart. As we do with all our stores, we aim to create a welcoming environment where the community can come together, connect and build meaningful relationships.”

The new 2000-square-foot Black Rock Coffee Bar store incorporates Black Rock’s signature industrial modern design.

With more than 115 stores across the U.S., the popular coffee chain is set to become the go-to destination for all coffee enthusiasts seeking fast and friendly service. The skilled team of baristas at Black Rock are committed to enhancing the overall customer experience making it their mission to brighten their customers' day.

Black Rock Coffee Bar is guided by three principles - coffee, community and connection. Its mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The boutique coffee chain recently was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington in 2021 by the Portland Business Journal. Last year, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 837th among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to more than 100 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G’s of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

