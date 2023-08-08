Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report

Chicago, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market by Product (Barcodes, Smart Cards, OCR Systems, RFID Products, and Biometric Systems), Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), Vertical, and Geography, Key factors fueling the growth of this market include growing e-commerce industry globally; increasing use of smartphones for QR code scanning and image recognition; rising adoption of AIDC solutions due to their ability to minimize queuing and transaction time and provide greater convenience to users in making small-value payments; and surging adoption of AIDC solutions by banking and financial institutions to ensure customer safety and security, along with data privacy.

List of Key Players in Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market:

Honeywell (US),

Datalogic S.p.A. (Italy),

Zebra Technologies (US),

SICK AG (Germany),

Cognex Corporation (US),

Toshiba (Japan),

Panasonic Corporation (Japan),

Thales (France),

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market:

Driver: Growing e-commerce industry globally Restraint: High installation cost of AIDC solutions Opportunities: Imposing governments regulations for adoption of AIDC solutions Challenges: Malware attacks and security breaches

Major market developments

In November 2019, Panasonic (Japan) launched an application programming interface (API) for facial recognition technology to be used in Japan. The API enables deep learning-powered facial recognition technology through a cloud-based service. The API allows facial recognition technology to be incorporated into customers’ smartphone applications, websites, and access management systems at buildings.

In January 2019, SICK AG (Germany) acquired SICK SpA, its joint venture with E.i. Schädler y Cía Ltda, its product distributors in Chile, enabling SICK AG to strengthen its position in South America.

In January 2019, Zebra Technologies (US) delivered its WT6000 wearable computer and RS4000 ring scanner to Mobis Parts Australia (MPAU), an Australian wholesale distributor of motor vehicle supplies, accessories, tools, and equipment. With Zebra’s offerings, MPAU aims to streamline its warehouse operations with a reduction in errors when compared to voice-only solutions.

Many retail and logistics companies are expanding their presence in the region to capitalize on the increased purchasing power of the middle-class people, which has led to the growth of the automatic identification and data capture market in the region. Moreover, the significant presence of several market players, such as Panasonic (Japan), SATO (Japan), Toshiba (Japan), Godex (Taiwan), and Optoelectronics (Japan), in the region is likely to propel the growth of the automatic identification and data capture market in APAC.

The manufacturing vertical is expected to continue to account for the largest size of the AIDC market. The leading position of the manufacturing vertical, in terms of market size, can be attributed to enhanced production efficiency and reduced operational costs achieved with the utilization of AIDC products, thereby enabling the manufacturing vertical to effectively manage the increasing number of goods flowing through the supply chain process. Hence, the manufacturing vertical is likely to witness a high demand for AIDCs during the forecast period.

