Nexxen Partners with Lumen to Deliver Its First High Attention CTV Solution, Complementing the Launch of Nexxen’s Pre- to Post-Campaign Attention Measurement Offering

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen, a global, unified advertising technology platform with deep expertise in video and Connected TV ("CTV"), today announced a partnership with Lumen Research, a global attention technology company, to deliver Lumen’s first omnichannel Attention Measurement solution to advertisers across CTV, online video (“OLV”) and display.



The global partnership augments the launch of Nexxen’s full Attention Measurement offering, which spans the lifecycle of an advertiser’s campaign, from creative testing to media curation to real-time measurement and optimization, all through Nexxen’s end-to-end platform. By leveraging all elements of the offering, advertisers can plan against, activate on and optimize for consumer attention across screens, including CTV.

Nexxen’s holistic Attention Measurement offering encompasses three main elements: pre-campaign planning via active attention analysis and creative optimization, provided by in-house creative agency Nexxen Studio; activation via Lumen’s Attentive Private Marketplaces (“aPMPs”), delivered for the first time by Nexxen on CTV, and measurement and reporting powered by the Lumen Attention Measurement Dashboard.

“We are excited to go to market with our aPMP solution for CTV with Nexxen,” says Mike Follett, CEO, Lumen Research. “This will give advertisers an easy way to drive higher efficiency and effectiveness for CTV ads by delivering impressions across the ad-supported CTV channels and app inventory that are guaranteed to drive the most attention for their specific brand, generating higher awareness, consideration and conversion that can be measured and optimized from start to finish through our integration with Nexxen’s Attention Measurement solutions.”

Nexxen Studio's proprietary creative testing and optimization services set client creatives up for success from the onset of campaign planning. By leveraging artificial intelligence (“AI”) facial coding technology, the studio’s Active Attention measurement enables brands to identify, frame by frame, the attention-driving elements in creative assets. These insights are separated into audience subsets, including key performance indicator (“KPI”) audiences (e.g. those with high intent to purchase and assets optimized to drive engagement for key groups).

Using Lumen’s aPMPs, Nexxen further empowers clients to run their optimized creative across high-attention supply. These comprehensive PMPs for OLV and display are made up of premium inventory known for capturing and retaining viewer attention; for CTV, these exclusive PMPs are curated using Nexxen premium supply, all of which can be seamlessly activated through Nexxen’s demand-side platform (“Nexxen DSP”) to drive better results for brands.

By predicting the likelihood that an ad will be seen at the impression level, the CTV aPMP solution allows advertisers to buy the media that drives the most attention and allows for transparent, omnichannel attribution for digital environments across click-through, view rate, video completion rate and conversion rate, offering a set of attention metrics that can inform and optimize media buying in the future.

“All growth starts with attention, it is the first building block in work that captivates and compels people,” said Scott Luther, Head of Connections and Brand Performance, TRG, a branding and full-service advertising agency. “Nexxen’s answer to attention – being able to infuse attention-informed insights across formats and into every stage of our campaign planning, from creative resonance to audience engagement to channel optimization – has made a huge difference for our clients.”

“Our partnership with Lumen comes as marketers continue to explore attention measurement – for example, validation that a user saw an ad, saw part of an ad or didn’t see an ad – as a method to better understand how consumers are interacting with their campaigns,” said Karim Rayes, Chief Product Officer, Nexxen. “Using solutions like ours, they can more comprehensively plan campaigns (when designing creative assets and allocating media spend), optimize campaigns in real time and plan for the future using post-campaign findings.”

About Nexxen

Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize video and Connected TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Comprised of a demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP), ad server and data management platform (DMP), Nexxen delivers a flexible and unified technology stack with advanced and exclusive data at its core. Our robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to reach their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be. For more information, visit www.nexxen.com

About Lumen

Lumen is the world’s leading attention technology company, with large-scale biometric datasets based on real-world and predictive eye-tracking technology that convert the webcam on a user’s phone or desktop computer into a high-quality eye-tracking camera, capturing not only what users could see, but also what they do see.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "can," "will," "estimates," and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the Lumen partnership and any benefits thereof, our tech stack, products any other offerings of Nexxen and any other subsidiaries affiliates. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the Nexxen group’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in Tremor International’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 7, 2023. Any forward-looking statements made by us in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we do not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.