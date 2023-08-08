PCBB Announces Sheila Noll as New Chief Operating Officer

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCBB, a nationwide financial firm serving the needs of community-based financial institutions, announced today a pivotal addition to the executive team. Sheila Noll has joined PCBB as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Her goals will be to lead and advance PCBB’s existing payments strategy to satisfy future customer needs and also guide operational processes to enhance the customer experience.



“Sheila will be a tremendous asset to the PCBB executive team as she brings with her many years of experience in operational product guidance, as well as expertise in existing and emerging payment trends. I look forward to her leading PCBB in the innovation and expansion of our digital payment capabilities for our customers and their end-users,” said Curt Hecker, Executive Chairman and CEO of PCBB.

Sheila brings to this role almost 30 years of banking leadership experience and an outstanding wealth of knowledge in the payments space. Sheila currently spends much of her time participating in local and national discussions and workgroups, regarding existing and emerging payment processing solutions in the United States and globally. She has been an influential member of payments committees, including the Faster Payment Task Force with the Federal Reserve Bank, the ICBA Operations & Payments Committee, the Clearing House RTP Advisory Committee, the Faster Payments Council Advisory Board, and other committees.

Sheila is very active in banking education, including currently serving the Graduate School of Banking in Colorado (GSBC) Trustee Board, as well as the former Chair of the GSBC Banking Alumni Board.

“I am excited to join the PCBB team and lead the charge in providing operational efficiencies and enhancing the experiences for our customers,” said Sheila Noll, COO. “I have worked with multiple associations and other industry leaders in the payment space and I am delighted to advance PCBB’s payment options even further into the future to meet our customers’ payment needs.”

