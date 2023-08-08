Claire’s Place Foundation Launches First East Coast Glow Ride for Cystic Fibrosis

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claire’s Place Foundation , a non-profit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF), is excited to expand its reach and bring the unique Glow Ride for CF experience to the East Coast for the first time.

The inaugural Claire’s Place Foundation East Coast Glow Ride will take place in Boston on August 12, 2023. Honored as a "Fundraiser of the Year" finalist by the Los Angeles Business Journal, the popular California-born Glow Ride has been illuminating Hermosa Beach Pier for eight years. This year, the Glow Ride for CF will light up both coasts on the same night, shining a light on the challenges faced by CF families and raising needed funds.

Lace up your skates or sneakers, jump on your board or bike, and get glowing in Boston’s Seaport for a great cause. Glow goodies will be provided to decorate your wheels or yourself. Invite family and friends to capture spectacular social-worthy images and videos alongside Boston Glow Ride for CF Ambassador, CFer and social media influencer Kiki Gilligan . Register for the first East Coast Glow Ride in Boston and be a part of this extraordinary event that combines fun, philanthropy and a glowing spirit.

“We are thrilled to bring the Glow Ride for CF to the East Coast,” said Claire’s Place Foundation Executive Director Melissa Yeager. “Created by my daughter, Claire Wineland, over nine years ago, we never dreamed her Glow Ride would someday be a bi-coastal event. I know she is beaming down on us with pride. Claire envisioned an evening that showed kids how fun it can be to give back and that is exactly what the Glow Ride is each and every year. This is a challenging financial year for the CF community. The funds we raise at the Glow Ride help these families pay for living expenses when their children are experiencing an extended hospital stay. Parents should be able to be by their child’s bedside without worrying about bills. We invite Bostonians to join us in lighting up the night and make a difference in the lives of those affected by CF.”

Cystic fibrosis is a life-threatening genetic disease that affects the lungs and digestive system of approximately 30,000 children and adults in the United States. Claire’s Place has been at the forefront of providing vital resources, financial assistance and emotional support to those affected by CF for over a decade. The Glow Ride for CF raises funds specifically to support the Claire’s Place Foundation Extended Hospital Stay Grant Program . This program funds essential living expenses for individuals and families living with CF during extended hospital stays.

BOSTON EVENT REGISTRATION DETAILS

Join Claire’s Place and sponsor Vertex Pharmaceuticals on August 12, 2023 and be part of a glowing movement that improves the lives of those affected by CF.

Registration for the East Coast Glow Ride is now open, and participants are encouraged to sign up early to secure their spot. To register and view images from past Glow Rides visit here . Each ticket purchase includes a limited edition glow-in-the-dark t-shirt, a glow wristband and glow goodies to adorn you or your wheels for the short 30 minute walk or ride along the Boston Harbor.

Unable to attend the Glow Ride in Boston? Sign-up as a virtual fundraiser. Communities across the globe can join together and fundraise in their own neighborhoods and have the opportunity to earn custom YETI products! Simply register here for all options.







