Parker Performance Institute Grand Opening Celebrates Breakthrough Recovery and Performance Built Around Patient Experience

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, August 3, 2023, Parker Performance Institute celebrated its new state-of-the-art performance clinic at The Star in Frisco during its exciting grand opening event!

Welcoming Patients to the New Parker Performance Institute Space

Parker Performance Institute is the first fully integrated brain and body clinic that provides patients with the best chance for breakthrough results. The team of professionals empowers clients to reach their unique performance potential through transformative and innovative therapeutic programs that integrate cutting-edge physical and neurological-based treatments. The exceptional client experience combines state-of-the-art technologies with integrated brain and body care to accelerate recovery, improve function, and advance performance.

State-of-the-Art Technology

At Parker Performance Institute, experts focus on providing the most innovative services available. The 10,000-square-foot facility houses tools not found in most practices, including virtual reality, 3D diagnostics, dynamic posturography, and more.

Professionals Who Make a Difference

The Parker Performance Institute team of professionals draws from diverse fields such as medical neurology, chiropractic, massage therapy, and nutrition to provide an exclusive client-centered approach to care.

Neurological conditions treated at Parker Performance Institute include:

headaches (including migraines)

back, neck, and facial pain

carpal tunnel syndrome

neuromuscular conditions

traumatic brain injury (TBI)

concussion

memory loss

sleep disorders

anxiety

depression

impairment from stroke

aneurysm

transient ischemic attack (TIA)

numbness in extremities

myasthenia gravis

trigeminal neuralgia

neuropathies, sexual difficulties

Parkinson's disease

tremors

Neurodiagnostics addressed at Parker Performance Institute include:

electromyography (EMG)

nerve conduction velocity (NCV)

electroencephalogram (EEG)

diagnostic ultrasound for the brain

cognitive testing

Neurotherapeutics at Parker Performance Institute address:

brain and physical impairment

transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS)

balance/incoordination

cognitive impairment

Neurofunctional analysis at Parker Performance Institute include:

functional movement assessment

concussion evaluation

neuroreaction testing

Neuroreactive training at Parker Performance Institute is offered for:

enhancing athletic coordination

athlete brain performance

improving cognition

The team also addresses musculoskeletal disorders of the spine and back. Athletics are also in the spotlight through sports physicals, athlete coordination enhancement, sports injury, and athlete brain performance training. Patients can also request cognitive training and baseline assessments.

Helping Veterans and First Responders Recover

Veterans of every age and background are offered personalized recovery options. Just like no one person or their experiences are the same, Parker Performance Institute treatment is customizable. Veterans are heroes, and Parker Performance Institute provides a way to give back and thank them for their selfless service. Parker Performance Institute can provide these services to veterans and first responders free of charge, thanks to generous contributions from donors like you.

At Parker Performance Institute, conveniently located at The Star in Frisco, at 3800 Gaylord Parkway, Suite 795, the course of treatment is never limited due to insurance. To learn more or request an appointment with one of the facility’s healthcare experts, call 945.203.6595 or click here!

About Parker University

Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 2,100 students and more than 35 academic programs, including its famed chiropractic program, as well as master’s degrees in neuroscience, clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University’s chiropractic cohort is the second largest of any campus in the world. Parker University has been recognized as a Great College to Work For®, one of the 25 Fastest-Growing Colleges in the U.S., and as a recipient of the FutureEdge 50 Awards.

