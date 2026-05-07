The INVICTA Gala 2026 Raises Over $500,000 to Support Life-Changing Care for Veterans and First Responders

Dallas, Texas, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 INVICTA Gala delivered an unforgettable evening of hope, heroism, and healing, raising more than $500,000 to support The INVICTA Project’s mission of providing no-cost, life-changing treatment for veterans and first responders suffering from traumatic brain injuries (TBI) and post-concussion symptoms.

Bringing together community leaders, supporters, and eight distinguished Medal of Honor recipients—Sammy Davis, Flo Groberg, Sam Giunta, Donald “Doc” Ballard, Gary Littrell, Bob Patterson, James McCloughan, and Michael Thornton—the evening honored those who have sacrificed for our nation while directly contributing to restoring lives.

Guests experienced a powerful program that included an inspiring keynote, live and silent auctions, and meaningful tributes to America’s heroes. The event also featured a full day of activities, including the Salute & Shoot Range Day, followed by a cocktail reception and Medal of Honor photo opportunities before the Gala dinner.

The funds raised will directly support The INVICTA Project’s work in providing advanced, non-invasive treatment for conditions such as post-concussion syndrome, brain fog, headaches, memory impairment, chronic pain, sleep issues, and more.

“The INVICTA Gala is more than an event—it’s a commitment,” said leadership from The INVICTA Project. “Every dollar raised helps restore hope, health, and purpose to those who have given so much in service to others.”

Building on the success of the inaugural 2024 Gala, which raised over $240,000, the 2026 event more than doubled its impact—demonstrating growing momentum and support for the mission.

Watch highlights from this year’s Gala:

https://youtu.be/IMueZZZ0AgY

About The INVICTA Project

The INVICTA Project is dedicated to supporting active-duty military and veterans, as well as first responders, who face ongoing mental and physical challenges following their service. By providing access to and funding innovative, less invasive treatment options, the organization helps restore brain and body health, empowering individuals to regain balance, function, and quality of life.

Treatment and Care

Treatments are provided through a two-week on-site program at Parker Performance Institute in Frisco, Texas. Patients undergo comprehensive diagnostic assessments, receive personalized treatment plans, and are supported with ongoing care and guidance after completing the program.

The INVICTA Project ensures that all services are provided at no cost to the individuals it serves—removing barriers to care for those who need it most.

Looking Ahead

Plans are already underway for the 2027 INVICTA Gala, with dates and details to be announced soon.

To learn more about The INVICTA Project or to get involved, visit:

https://invictaproject.org/

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