Global Phoropters Market Insights 2023-2028: Specialty Clinics Witness Steady Adoption as Eye Disorders Surge Globally

Dublin, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phoropters Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global phoropters market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4.1% during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the market, with ophthalmic procedures being postponed due to restrictions on elective procedures. Outpatient clinic appointments, ophthalmic surgeries, and referrals to ophthalmology were reduced during the peak of the pandemic. However, as the pandemic situation stabilizes, the market is witnessing a resurgence in ophthalmology procedures worldwide, leading to a more stable growth trend in the market.

The growing prevalence and recurrence of eye disorders and technological advancements are driving the market growth. The need for vision correction devices is increasing, with a large number of individuals worldwide experiencing near or farsighted vision impairment. Technological advancements, such as the Advanced Phoropter that uses laser technology for quicker adjustments, are expected to further drive market growth.

Despite the positive growth prospects, the market faces challenges such as high installation costs and a shortage of skilled optometrists, which may hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Trends in the phoropters market include the significant adoption of phoropters in specialty clinics due to the increasing burden of eye disorders. Collaboration between clinics and eye care hospitals is further driving growth in this segment. Additionally, North America is expected to hold a significant share in the market, driven by factors like a high geriatric population, rising awareness, and increasing prevalence of eye diseases.

The phoropters market is moderately competitive, with key players including Briot USA Inc., Huvitz Co. Ltd., Marco, Nidek, Reichert Inc., Rexxam Co. Ltd., and Carl Zeiss AG. Both local and international companies are present in the global market.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Prevalence and Recurrence of Eye Disorders

4.2.2 Technological Advancements

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Installation Cost and Lack of Skilled Optometrists

4.4 Porter Five Forces



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION (Market Size by Value in USD million)

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Manual

5.1.2 Digital

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Hospitals

5.2.2 Specialty Clinics

5.2.3 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Briot USA Inc.

6.1.2 Huvitz Co. Ltd

6.1.3 Marco

6.1.4 NIDEK Co. Ltd.

6.1.5 Reichert Inc.

6.1.6 Rexxam Co. Ltd.

6.1.7 Righton Limited

6.1.8 Topcon Corporation

6.1.9 Carl Zeiss AG



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lxlkzx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachments