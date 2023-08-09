NetNut Continues to Position Itself as a Leader in the European Privacy Market

Following last year’s successful onboarding of new customers, NetNut is to showcase its technology in several conferences across Europe

Tel Aviv, Israel, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alarum Technologies Ltd. (www.alarum.io) (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) (“Alarum” or the “Company”), a global provider of enterprise and consumer internet access solutions, today announced that as part of its Enterprise Internet Access arm’s, NetNut Ltd. (“NetNut”), expansion into the European market, with dozens of customers using its solutions to-date and the -increasing demand for its products, NetNut’s sales team will attend the following events in Europe to further showcase its Enterprise Internet Access solutions:

NetNut’s past participation in global events resulted in the expansion of its customer base and European business network.

NetNut provides a cloud service that enables its customers to collect data at large scales from multiple websites and data sources around the world. With NetNut’s robust network, its customers can easily handle vast amounts of information and can cross-reference data from a large number of databases without the need to develop complex data collection solutions. This enables the vendor to focus on the running of its core business operations.

About Alarum Technologies Ltd.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) is a global provider of internet access solutions. The Company operates in two distinct segments: solutions for enterprises and solutions for consumers.

The solutions by NetNut, our Enterprise Internet Access arm, are based on our world’s fastest and most advanced and secured hybrid proxy network, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web. Our network comprises both exit points based on our proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

Our Consumer Internet Access arm offers privacy solutions to end users. These solutions are designed to allow users to take charge of their online privacy with a powerful, secured and encrypted connection. The solutions are designed for basic and advanced use cases, ensuring complete protection of personal and digital information.

For more information about Alarum and its internet access solutions for enterprises and consumers, please visit www.alarum.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Alarum is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses NetNut’s expansion into the European market and advantages and benefits of NetNut’s solutions. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Alarum’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Alarum could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Alarum’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2023, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Alarum undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Alarum is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

