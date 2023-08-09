GovExec and Carahsoft Host GovForward FedRAMP Summit on August 23, 2023

RESTON, Va., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

GovExec and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will host the annual GovForward FedRAMP Summit on Wednesday, August 23 in Washington D.C. The 2023 Carahsoft GovForward FedRAMP Summit, held at the Waldorf Astoria, will explore the influence of a threat-based strategy for cloud adoption, pivotal policy advancements and the growing focus on knowledge sharing as a catalyst for technological progress.

The event will provide attendees with valuable insights into the following areas:

Understand the influence of the current threat landscape on security priorities, both in cloud infrastructure and other contexts

Explore the significance of data and risk management in addressing evolving threats

Recognize the synergy between cloud-based technologies and customer experience best practices

Examine the progress of State and Local Governments in adopting FedRAMP standards through StateRAMP initiatives

Gain knowledge about the key objectives of the new FedRAMP Advisory Board and the future plans for the program office



WHO:

The event features presentations by Government leaders including:

Rep. Gerry Connolly, US Congressman, Virginia's 11th District

Brian Conrad, Acting FedRAMP Director and Program Manager for Cybersecurity, GSA*

Ryan Hoesing, Customer Success Manager, FedRAMP Program Office

Gabriel Davis, Operations Team Leader, Vulnerability Management, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

Mark Lucas, Director of Cloud Computing, DHS*

Ololade "TuTu" Owoade, Acting Deputy Director, Audit Division, FEMA

Leah McGrath, Executive Director, StateRAMP

Nancy Rainosek, Chief Information Security Officer, State of Texas

J.R. Sloan, CIO & StateRAMP Board President, State of Arizona



* Pending Agency Approval

In addition, valuable insights and presentations by industry experts will include:

Craig Abod, President, Carahsoft Technology Corp.

Kevin E. Greene, Chief Technology Officer, Public Sector, OpenText Cybersecurity

Martin Rieger, Chief Solutions Officer, stackArmor

Matt Topper, President & Solutions Catalyst, UberEther

Karen Laughton, Executive Vice President, Advisory Services, Coalfire

Ravi Jagannathan, Sr. Director of Global Certification, Assurance and Trust, Palo Alto Networks

Wole Moses, Microsoft Federal Civilian Cloud Innovation Leader, Microsoft

Zach Bennefield, Principal Security Engineer, Tenable

Loren Russon, SVP, Product Management, Ping Identity

Kevin Gallagher, Cloud Product Launch Lead, SAP NS2

Jonathan Benett, Chief, Global Government Solutions, Adobe

Susan Valverde, Senior Manager, Federal Solutions Engineering, Oracle

Juliana Vida, GVP, Chief Strategy Advisor, Public Sector, Splunk



This year’s summit is sponsored by the following industry partners. Attendees are encouraged to learn more about each of these solution providers by visiting their tables at the onsite event to access relevant resources, chat with company representatives, and learn about FedRAMP solutions through Carahsoft’s reseller partners.

WHEN:



8 a.m. - 4 p.m. ET; 5 a.m. - 1 p.m. PT

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

WHERE:

Waldorf Astoria

1100 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest

Washington, DC, USA

Directions

There will also be an online viewing option available.

REGISTER:

The event agenda and registration are available on the GovForward FedRAMP Summit website. Attendees are eligible to receive up to seven continuing professional education (CPE) credit; learn more about eligibility here. This event is complimentary for all Government and military attendees. Contact Hannah Horowitz at (571) 662-4889 or hannah.horowitz@carahsoft.com for more information.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, Customer Experience, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

