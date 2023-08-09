Axalta Releases 2020-2022 Sustainability Report

GLEN MILLS, Pa., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global coatings company, today released its 2020-2022 Sustainability Report, citing progress on ambitious 2030 goals and reaffirming its commitment to a sustainable future.



Our approach

Axalta is advancing toward achievement of its 2030 ESG goals addressing emissions, waste, water, diversity, community investment, governance, and more. The company’s strategy focuses on developing sustainable products for customers, reducing operational waste and emissions, embedding a culture that supports diversity and inclusion, continuing to support local communities through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs, and ensuring ethical conduct across the business.

“Axalta has the responsibility to ensure sustainability remains central to every part of our business as we work to develop, manufacture, and deliver sustainable products for our customers, which enables them to accelerate their own sustainability initiatives,” said Chris Villavarayan, CEO and President of Axalta. “While we have made meaningful progress, there is still more to do. Working as One Axalta will help us achieve our long-term goals and continue to innovate smarter surface solutions for better living and a sustainable future.”

Axalta’s ESG Steering Committee and Sustainability Task Force oversee focus areas and engage Axalta employees from across the organization to support this work.

Highlights of the report include:

Axalta was named one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek in 2022 and received multiple awards for eco-conscious products.

Axalta has already made tremendous progress on its goal of including a sustainability benefit in 80% of new technology and innovation developments.

Axalta increased investment in community engagement efforts nearly 50% between 2020 and 2022.



Axalta’s 2020-2022 report outlines its approach to ESG and progress on medium-term targets established in 2022. Read the full report here.

About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful, and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity, and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and @axalta on X.

Global Media Contact

Jessica McDuell

D +1 302-897-4486

Jessica.McDuell@axalta.com



