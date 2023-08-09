Sword Appoints Dave Guilmette, One of the Most Prominent Leaders in the Healthcare Industry, to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sword Health, the world’s first end-to-end platform to predict, prevent and treat pain, today announced the appointment of global healthcare leader Dave Guilmette to its board of directors. As a seasoned CEO, president, and board director, Guilmette brings more than three decades of industry leading expertise to the $2 billion startup. His track record of driving positive change throughout the industry aligns with Sword’s disruptive mission and growth trajectory.

“We believe Dave’s industry expertise, proven leadership, and strategic vision, coupled with his genuine desire to help free people from pain, will play a crucial role in helping us deliver on our mission and continue our strong growth trajectory,” said Virgílio Bento, CEO and Founder of Sword. “Of all the things someone as talented as Dave could do with his precious time, I’m honored that he would choose to invest it in Sword and I couldn’t be more delighted to work alongside him.”

Guilmette currently serves as a senior executive at Aon, where he spent three years as CEO of Global Health Solutions and now serves as Strategic Advisor at Global Health Solutions, advising the CEO and president across innovation, large scale solution development, commercial partnerships, and M&A strategy. During his time as a CEO, Guilmette successfully implemented a growth strategy resulting in accelerated revenue growth and margin expansion. While at Cigna, Guilmette also drove profitable revenue growth, increased membership count, and product innovation. Guilmette has served as a board member of Cigna Ventures and several non-profit organizations.

“There’s no bigger human problem than the one Sword is solving - helping the 2 billion people around the world who live with pain. I’m honored to have the opportunity to bring my unique experience to a team whose mission-driven approach and breakthrough technology aligns with my passion for improving peoples’ lives and the industry overall,“ said Guilmette of his appointment. “Sword represents the best of the future of the healthcare industry and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

With his proven expertise in leading the creation of innovative products and solution capabilities, Guilmette brings a wealth of experience in driving sustainable, profitable growth for global organizations operating across diverse regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). Having overseen P&Ls ranging from $200 million to $6.5 billion, his extensive track record complements his genuine dedication to community engagement and fostering positive impact. With his impressive qualifications, Guilmette will provide invaluable guidance to Sword during this era of rapid growth.

About Sword Health

Sword Health is on a mission to free two billion people from pain as the world’s first and only end-to-end platform to predict, prevent and treat pain. Delivering a 62% reduction in pain and a 60% reduction in surgery intent, Sword is using technology to save millions for its 2,500+ enterprise clients across three continents. Today, Sword holds the majority of industry patents, wins 70% of competitive evaluations, and has raised more than $300 million from top venture firms like Founders Fund, General Catalyst, and Khosla Ventures. Recently recognized as a Forbes Best Startup Employer, Sword has become the fastest-growing pain solution since going to market in 2020. To learn more, visit www.SwordHealth.com.